Mexico City.- Now we did see the character of the teacher, Mario Carrillo, in a broadcast of Futbol Picante, a program on the sports network, ESPN. The coach and analyst silenced Álvaro Morales by continuing to question his predictions about Chivas de Guadalajara in this Liga MX Clausura 2023.

‘Alvarito’, as he manages the Futbol Picante table, opened the Debate with the other panelists and was exclusively surprised when Professor Mario Carrilo did not share his opinion regarding the game that Chivas and Cruz Azul are going to play.

Morales began to exalt himself by saying that there was no support for what Mario Carrillo was saying, who assures that Chivas will beat León but will draw with Cruz Azul. ‘Alvarito’ did not understand the analyst’s responses, who dared to say why he is present on the program.

“You are not going to understand it, your head cannot understand it, you are here to do other things, not to talk about football, you are here to have fun, that is your role, have fun. Don’t question me,” Mario Carrillo said.