Space exploration has always captivated our imaginations and piqued our curiosity about the mysteries of the universe. And now, thanks to LEGOwe can bring that passion for discovering new horizons to our desks.

He set of the rover perseverance of the POT is a true treasure for space exploration enthusiasts and LEGO lovers alike.

The Perseverance rover, with its robust design and advanced technology, has become a symbol of NASA’s mission to Mars. Costing $2.7 billion, the original Perseverance is a masterpiece of space engineering.

However, the new LEGO set offers a unique opportunity to have a detailed and scaled replica of the rover at a much more affordable price.

With its 1,132 meticulously designed pieces, this set allows LEGO enthusiasts to embark on an exciting building adventure.

Every detail of the Perseverance has been carefully recreated, from its movable mechanical arms to the ball-tipped wheels that allow it to move with ease over uneven terrain.

It even features articulated suspension, allowing you to navigate obstacles and explore the far reaches of Mars in search of answers.

But the fun doesn’t stop at the build. LEGO has integrated augmented reality technology into the LEGO Builder app to take the experience to another level. Once you’ve assembled your own Perseverance, you can use the app to bring the model to life on your device’s screen.

You’ll see the rover move and get to explore Mars virtually, while learning fascinating facts about NASA’s mission and how the rover works.

In addition to the Perseverance rover, the LEGO set also includes a miniature replica of the Ingenuity helicopter, which has proven to be a true marvel of aerospace engineering.

With its 51 successful flights to Mars, Ingenuity has exceeded all expectations and paved the way for future exploratory missions. Now LEGO fans can recreate the exploits of this little helicopter as it accompanies Perseverance on its explorations.

The release date for this amazing kit is scheduled for June 1, 2023, and LEGO enthusiasts and those with a passion for space exploration can’t wait to get their hands on it.

But the excitement doesn’t end here, as LEGO continues to amaze fans with its boundless creativity.

The company recently introduced a new set that allows video game lovers to build a fully functional Pac-Man arcade machine, bringing the nostalgia of the classic games into our homes.

From the construction of Perseverance to the release of the Pac-Man arcade machine, LEGO once again demonstrates its ability to combine fun, learning and a passion for exploration.