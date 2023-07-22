The beloved actor Alessandro Gassmann had to say goodbye to the most important woman in his life: Juliette Mayniel passed away at 87

Grave mourning for the actor Alessandro Gasmann, his mother died at the age of 87. It was the actor himself who gave the sad news through a post published on Twitter. Juliette Mayniel was a French actress who became famous in the 60s, thanks to the film Faceless eyes.

You are no longer here and you will always be there. I love you, safe travels mom. Rep. ❤

Alessandro Gassmann accompanied his moving words with a souvenir video which shows him as a child, together with his mum and dad.

July 21, 2023

The love between the parents of Alessandro Gassmann

Juliette Mayniel met Vittorio Gassman in the 1960s, as he navigated his career. From their relationship, which lasted just over two years, little Alessandro was born. Their relationship then broke down.

The French actress has also taken part in well-known Italian films, such as Family Sins, Family Vice, From Father to Son and The Violin Teacher.

Alessandro has always had a wonderful relationship with his mother and several times, during his interviews, he has addressed a thought to her, telling of how his life had become. An old actress who spent time with her little dog, walking, playing bridge and painting. An old actress now from many cultures, which she spoke with a French accent but using Italian, American and Spanish phrases. Thanks to her Gassmann learned thelove for the environment, she was a farmer before she became famous and that’s why she knew teach him a lot.

Today he was forced to say goodbye forever and he chose to do it with sweet snaps of a mother and her baby. Alessandro did not reveal details about the cause of her death, the French actress was 87 years old. There are numerous messages of condolence and support that the Italian actor and director is receiving in these hours and which make him understand how loved and supported by the whole of Italy.