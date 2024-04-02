Jamel L. must appear in court on Thursday for stabbing AH employee Antoneta Gjokja to death. But what he has not been prosecuted for are several death threats he made in 2022. An unprecedented criminal record, dismissed charges and missed signals: this is how Jamel L. stayed under the radar. “I see people being prosecuted for less.”

