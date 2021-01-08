The phrase is Donald Trump’s trademark. “You’re fired”, he hurled countless times at his fellow players in his TV show “The Apprentice”. After storming the Capitol, it is now his most loyal fans who, in turn, hear a sentence like this – from their employers.

The news channel CNN reports on the first Capitol strikers who have been fired or otherwise lost their jobs. They were part of the mob of hundreds of Trump supporters who forcibly stormed the parliament building in the US capital Washington on Wednesday. At that time, the victory of Democrat Joe Biden over Trump was supposed to be confirmed at the seat of Congress.

More and more people from the mob are identified in photos and social media posts. Navistar, a direct marketing company in the state of Maryland, announced that it had fired one of its employees after he walked through the broken-open Capitol building with his company ID around his neck and was photographed.

“We support the right of all employees to exercise freedom of expression peacefully and lawfully. But any employee who endangers the health and safety of others through their harmful behavior loses their job opportunities at Navistar Direct Marketing, ”the company justified its move in a statement.

Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images / AAFP

Trump himself has long resisted an official condemnation of the riot. It wasn’t until a good 24 hours after the attack on the parliament building that he criticized the assault on parliament, reading from the sheet. He announced criminal consequences for the rioters, continued to refer to them as “wonderful followers”.

Trump supporter Paul Davis has also lost his job. Goosehead Insurance from Texas announced on the short message service Twitter: “Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead.” It is still unclear whether the attorney left the company voluntarily or had to leave.

Davis had said in social media videos against the background of Trump’s lie that the election had been stolen, “We’re all trying to get to the Capitol to stop this.” In other videos on Facebook, Davis justified himself that he was peaceful want to demonstrate.

Social media posts have also become Rick Saccone’s undoing. He had posted pictures on Facebook showing him in the midst of the crowd that would later storm the Capitol. He can also be seen in a video that was deleted. In the clip he says with a view to the congress: “We’re trying to drive away all the bad people in there.” They would have betrayed the president. “We will evict them from their offices.”

The Saint Vincent College in the US state of Pennsylvania, where Saccone works as an honorary professor, then started an internal investigation into the incidents. But the university will no longer have to wait for the result. Her spokesman told CNN: “As a result of this investigation, Dr. Saccone submitted his resignation letter with immediate effect and we accepted it. He will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent College in any capacity. “