“You’re crazy”, plus a few hearts and the emoji of the person in a state of shock: Ilary Blasi amazed at the gesture of one of his admirers, shares on social networks – more precisely in his Instagram Stories – what he has just seen. A fan of hers has her name tattooed on her arm: the writing “Ilary” in italics, which corresponds to the signature of the show girl.

Davide Quaranta the name of the man, who had managed to get an autograph while participating in one of the last recordings of the Isola dei Famosi. To thank him for the enormous certificate of admiration, Blasi shared it in his stories, thus showing everyone the tattoo.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Bastian Muller continues quickly: on the occasion of the 40th party of the Mario Mieli Homosexual Culture Circle, held in the well-known LGBT club Muccassassina, Ilary also introduced him to his colleague Vladimir Luxuria. A few hours after the meeting, she informed her fans: “I got to know an affable and simple person”.