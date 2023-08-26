In six frantic days, the president of Spanish soccer, Luis Rubiales, grabbed the package in the box celebrating a goal, lifted a player on his shoulders on the pitch, kissed another on the mouth without permission, coerced the latter into giving him exculpate (“my position is at stake, do it for my daughters”) and, unable to, he made up some of his statements supporting him, he called those who criticized him “idiots” and now he refuses to resign out loud and among such clamorous lies that, even with the video in front of him, he almost ends up denouncing that Jenni Hermoso jumped on him.

It is probable that Rubiales still does not believe that, surrounded by investigations related to corruption, he is going to fall for his uncomplexed machismo, his arrogance and his lies; that is, not because of his behavior related to money, but because of his behavior related to women. “There was no desire,” he says, and in that sentence everything is said; If there was no wish I would have squeezed his ass, man. You don’t believe what he or his few palmeros are going through, many of them portrayed these hours with the salaries they owe Rubiales, like the presidents of federations – the Galician was not this Saturday at the tribute to Teresa Abelleira in Pontevedra He was in Madrid defending his boss. And they don’t believe it because they still think that the “bullshit” of yesteryear, those that many Spaniards defined so well by positioning themselves anecdotally, are storms in a glass of water without suspecting that the danger is not the storm of water, but the crystals. of the glass.

So instead of measuring the consequences of his actions, Rubiales now intends to change those acts by believing that he can change the consequences. He says that he put his hand to the eggs looking at the selector: why didn’t he touch them when he went down to the grass? Why “a little peck?” to a player and not “tocadita dick?” to the coach or to the president of FIFA directly? He insists that the kiss was mutual and consensual but he grabs Hermoso’s face with his hands and stamps his mouth. Not to mention that, according to his story, he asked Hermoso for a pick after she told him “you’re a crack”, that you already have to be lacking in affection; he goes so far as to tell Hermoso “you’re number one” and begins to unbutton his shirt.

And if this is true, the “piquito” thing, can a president of the Federation really go around the grass asking for piquitos from his players? Where has this man come from and who has covered his eyes and ears all these years? Is it not easier to say “I lost my mind, my cables got crossed, I have no idea what happened to me” that without justifying it offers at least one human excuse, than to go ahead pretending to make its abuse precisely a general cause against feminism?

His unbeatable intervention this Friday -those manners, that language, that way of expressing that the farmhouse is his, raising his salary directly to his coach from 150,000 to 500,000- in Las Rozas was quite a spectacle; It is about a man who kisses a woman without permission will make him lose 634,000 euros a year, plus an inexplicable 35,000 for housing, and perhaps the 250,000 from UEFA as vice-president. Too much money not to mobilize his daughters and shamelessly use them by placing them on the target (“you are real feminism”). Too much money for many things, but not as much as that of the soccer players of the national team. Are the Spanish players, that former world champion team and now cowardly champion, aligning themselves with the pattern or with their peers?

