From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Brazilian bossa nova singer Astrud Gilberto has died at the age of 83. © Georg Göbel/dpa

Singer Astrud Gilberto has died. The Brazilian was 83 years old. Her most famous song “The Girl from Ipanema” will not be forgotten.

Munich – The music world mourns the loss of Brazilian bossa nova singer Astrud Gilberto. “She died in the house she loved and where she painted her pictures. It’s a house full of her works of art, a thousand paintings. She died the way she wished. At that point, she left us in peace,” her daughter-in-law Adriana Magalhães told TV Globo on Tuesday.

Astrud Gilberto lived in Philadelphia (USA) and was 83 years old. The family has already announced the cause of death. She succumbed to a heart condition. Her body is to be cremated in the United States.

Your world hit will always be remembered: “Bossa Nova Queen” Gilberto died

With Astrud Gilberto, another superstar of the music scene is leaving us. Tina Turner only died on May 24 “after a long illness”, at the beginning of May the news came of the death of the Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee, in February the music legend Burt Bacharach passed away and in January the world mourned the death of the top guitarist Jeff Beck.

Now the music world has to endure another heavy loss. With her husband, the Brazilian music legend João Gilberto, she introduced bossa nova to the whole world. The “New Wave” of Brazilian music was a modern mix of samba and jazz. Astrud Gilberto sang the song “The Girl from Ipanema” in English, which was later interpreted by numerous artists, including Frank Sinatra.

“Rest in peace my eternal muse,” wrote João Gilberto’s daughter with his second wife, Bebel Gilberto, on Instagram. “May you sing with the birds and the angels, beautiful Astrud.” Her granddaughter Sofia Gilberto wrote on Facebook: “My grandma has become a star today and is lying next to my grandpa João Gilberto.”

Singer Astrud Gilberto: The song “The Girl from Ipanema” made her world famous

Astrud Evangelina Weinert was born in 1940 as the daughter of a German immigrant and a Brazilian woman in Salvador da Bahia in the north of the country. As a child she moved to Rio de Janeiro with her family. In 1959 she married João Gilberto and was soon performing alongside her husband and with artists such as Nara Leão, Johnny Alf and Elza Soares. In 1963 she sang “The Girl from Ipanema” in a studio in New York. Shortly thereafter, her marriage to João Gilberto was dissolved.

Astrud Gilberto made a name for herself as a musician in the decades that followed, gave concerts worldwide and was often referred to as the “Bossa Nova Queen”. Only in Brazil was she never really appreciated. (mke me dpa material)