Many times people want to keep the phone away while working on a laptop or computer but want to have access to WhatsApp. For this, there is an option of WhatsApp web / desktop in the settings of WhatsApp, with the help of which you can login WhatsApp on any other device other than the phone. But due to this feature of WhatsApp, WhatsApp account can be hacked many times or another person can open your WhatsApp and read personal chat.

QR WhatsApp can be hacked with code

There is an option of WhatsApp web / desktop in the settings of WhatsApp, in which it is found that you are not running WhatsApp on any laptop or tablet or any other device other than the phone. If you have not logged in anywhere other than your phone and still have WhatsApp Web open, it means that someone has opened or hacked your WhatsApp.

what happens QR Code

There is an option in the settings of WhatsApp so that you can open WhatsApp on any other laptop, computer or tablet. However, WhatsApp cannot operate in other phones with one phone. To run WhatsApp on another device, the QR code has to be scanned.

QR How to save code

First of all, do not give your phone to anyone and in the settings of WhatsApp, keep checking whether your WhatsApp is not running on any other computer or laptop. If so, then immediately go to WhatsApp web / desktop in WhatsApp settings and click on Log out from all devices.

Tips to avoid hacking

Go to the settings of WhatsApp, go to the account and then click on two step verification. Here you click on enable, after which you can enter 6 digit verification code. This code will be required when you login to WhatsApp again with the registered mobile number. Email ID is also asked to enter this code so that if you ever forget the 6 digit verification code, you can reset the PIN through email.