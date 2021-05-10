Chilled beetroot gazpacho with marinated prawns, horseradish “ravioli”, pistachio & mandarin

Ingredients

Serves 4

Beetroot gazpacho

600g beetroot

Salt and pepper

1 cucumber, peeled & diced

500g tomatoes, quartered

250ml raspberry puree

½ small onion, roughly chopped

2 small garlic cloves

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Sherry vinegar

4tbsp virgin olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Mandarin gel

Juice of 4 mandarins

180g sugar

Juice of 1 lime

Marinated prawns

12 large red prawns, peeled & deveined

100g beetroot juice

Juice of 2 limes

Beetroot “ravioli” jelly

200ml beetroot gazpacho

1.5g gellan

1.5g agar-agar

For the filling

2tbsp crème fraiche

1tsp grated horseradish

Seasoning

To garnish

12 peeled pistachios

Mandarin segments

Red veined sorrel leaves

For the beetroot gazpacho

Wash the beetroot in cold water and place into a large saucepan.

Cover with 800ml cold water. Bring to the boil slowly, then turn down the heat and very gently simmer for 40 minutes until tender.

Remove from the heat and carefully take out the cooked beetroot. Leave to cool slightly. Peel the beetroots, cut into quarters and place them in a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients blend until completely smooth (add a little cold water if necessary).

Pass through a fine sieve, season to taste and chill for at least 2-3 hours.

For the beetroot ravioli

Place the beetroot gazpacho in a saucepan with the gellan and agar-agar. Mix well and heat to 90c. Pre-heat a flat gastronome tray and pour the liquid over the tray to form a thin layer. Leave to cool.

Mix together the ingredients for the filling.

Carefully cut the jelly into 5cm X 2cm rectangles. Place 2 rectangles together to form a cross and place a teaspoon of the filling in the center. Fold over the edges to form a square “ravioli”. Repeat until you have at least 8 ravioli and chill until required.

For the marinated prawns

Place the prawns with the beetroot & lime juice in a vacuum bag and seal. Marinate in the fridge for 35 minutes, take them out of the bag and let the juice run off. Refrigerate until serving.

For the Mandarin gel

Bring all the ingredients to the boil and reduce until the gel starts to thicken. Pass through a fine sieve and store in a squeeze bottle in the refrigerator until required.

To serve

Pour the beetroot gazpacho into jugs to serve tableside. Place 2 horseradish ravioli in each bowl together with 3 marinated prawns. Garnish with a few drops of mandarin gel, mandarin segments, peeled pistachios & red veined sorrel leaves. Serve immediately.