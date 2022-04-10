A health organization has called for millions of Britons for the first time to make sure their waists are less than half their height if they want to avoid chronic and dangerous diseases.

The British newspaper, “The Guardian”, said that this step comes to help avoid serious health problems such as type 2 diabetes.

Britain suffers from one of the worst obesity rates on the European continent, with two out of three adults suffering from obesity or overweight, and this not only affects the owners of these weights, but also affects the capabilities of the National Health Service “NHS”. Dealing with the matter would cost them about 6 billion pounds ($7.8 billion) and the wider community would bear (27 billion pounds).

One of the most prevalent means in terms of ensuring a healthy weight is the body mass index, which is the product of dividing weight by height, and when the result is above 25, the person is overweight, but if the number is above 30, the person suffers from obesity.

However, amid growing concerns about the impact of obesity on the health of the population, the National Institute for Health and Welfare in Britain said that adults with a body index of less than 35 should have a waist-to-height ratio, with the former being less than half of the latter.

The National Institute explained that this is critical to maintaining good health.

By using this indicator in addition to their BMI, people can accurately tell if they have excess fat around the waist area, as the accumulation of fat there increases the risk of serious diseases such as type 2 diabetes, blood pressure and heart disease.

To measure waist size, a person should use the tape meter and wrap it between the lower ribs and top of the hips and take a deep breath before taking the measurement.

For example, if a person’s height is 163 centimeters and the waist circumference is 74 inches, this means that the ratio is healthy, but if the waist circumference is 81 inches, this means that the weight is unhealthy.

The guidelines say the waist-to-height ratio that shows a healthy weight is 0.4 to 0.49.