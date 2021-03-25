Japan is a very special place which is governed by certain social norms that can be somewhat difficult to understand when you are oblivious to them. For example, being a fan of a idol it can mean a great responsibility.

Why? Well, the fan of idol music and its representatives is committed and buys records, attends concerts and invests a lot of time and money in their hobby. Sure, this can bring some prejudices, but at the same some benefits.

What are they about? In Japan, a company called Hiroro Inc., decided to give his workers a series of days off as long as there is a kind of event dedicated to their favorite idol. Just as you read it.

What is this all about? According to the publication in Twitter by Hiroro, these are the scenarios in which the workers of the company could take a break on the occasion of their idol:

If your idol going to perform a concert or live event, you can take the day off or leave early as long as it is scheduled a week in advance. Only in the case of a guerrilla event or an unannounced event are you allowed to leave work early in the day.

You can take full paid leave for up to 10 days if your idol favorite graduates. It may take three days if it is your second favorite or if it is one that is not necessarily your number one.

You can take full paid leave for up to 10 days if your idol favorite marries.

Depending on the amount of mental damage, it is possible to negotiate additional days.

Will there be other companies that take similar action for their worker idols?

It is worth emphasizing that Hiroro It is a company that works a lot in the entertainment industry and, many times, deals with the odd one idol. This means that he knows the impact that these girls can have on his workers and that is why he gives these freedoms.

Now, let’s not lose sight of the following detail, it is the only company for which we have this information. We do not know that other companies would rest their workers for concerts.

What we do know is that another company, this week, will give its workers a day off for the launch of Monster Hunter Rise. Technically it is the same scenario, only that the one of the concerts is much more regular than that of the video games.

