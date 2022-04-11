The researchers at the Mayo Clinic in the United States noted that when people suffer from worrisome heart problems, it can be detected in their voices.

Although the voice change is so subtle that humans cannot hear it with the normal ear, scientists have created an algorithm linked to artificial intelligence that can pick up small differences in speech and voice, according to the British newspaper “The Telegraph”.

In their study, the researchers selected a group of 108 people at high risk of heart disease, and nearly six in 10 who scored high on the vocal risk scale ended up in hospital within two years, compared to just three in 10 who scored lower. .

Also, people who scored high were 2.6 times more likely to have coronary problems, and 3 times more likely to develop plaque in the heart arteries and thus suffer from clots, compared to individuals who scored low on the audio risk scale.

“This technology uses machine learning to identify something that can’t be easily quantified for us using our human brains and ears,” said Dr. Jaskanwal Deep Singh Sara, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic and lead author of the study.

Singh Sara considered that this technology will enable in the future to monitor people most at risk of heart disease remotely, and to assess the most serious cases.

He added: “We are not suggesting that clinicians replace voice analysis technology for healthcare delivery, but we believe there is a significant opportunity for voice technology to serve as an adjunct to existing treatment and medical approaches.”

He concluded, “It is interesting to present (audio sample) to patients, and this technology may be further developed to enhance methods of protecting people who are most vulnerable to heart-related injuries.”