The application of booster vaccine against Covid-19 continues in the State of Mexico, the authorities have already announced the immunization days for people 40 to 49 years of age in 23 more municipalities of the entity.

The beneficiaries will be the inhabitants of Isidro Fabela, Jilotzingo, Chapa de Mota, Polotitlán, Villa del Carbon, Nicolás Romero, Acambay, Atlacomulco, Ixtlahuaca, Jiquipilco, Jocotitlán and and Temascalcingo.

As well as for those who live in the towns of Tlalnepantla, Atizapan of Zaragoza, Naucalpan, Soyaniquilpan, Timilpan, Aculco, Jilotepec, El Oro, Morelos, San Felipe del Progreso and San José del Rincón.

All people between 40 and 49 years of age who live in the aforementioned municipalities may go to receive their booster vaccine from next February 1 and until February 5.

In addition to those adults belonging to this age group who have completed their scheme more than six months ago or were vaccinated with a single dose of CanSino, they can be immunized against SARS-CoV-2.

As requirements, those interested must show an official identification, proof of address and present the completed and printed vaccination form of the official platform for coverage of the National Vaccination Plan against Covid-19.

The schedule will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. according to the following calendar: