



How much weight should increase in pregnancy For women whose normal BMI (body mass index) is 18.5 and 24.9, you should increase your pregnancy weight by 11 to 16 kg. At the same time, if underweight means BMI less than 18.5, then your weight should increase by 13 to 18 kg. Overweight women with 25 and 29.9 BMI should gain 7 to 11 kg. Obese women who have a BMI of 30 or more, it is advisable to increase their weight by 5 to 9 kg. Also read: Weight gain during pregnancy is important, but how much weight?

Methods of weight control in pregnancy You cannot do dieting in pregnancy. The child needs nutrition and it is very important to get nutrition in the second trimester and third trimester of pregnancy. In this case, instead of dieting, take a balanced diet and stay away from hunger-reducing things or medicines.

Drink plenty of water It is very important to avoid dehydration during pregnancy. If you drink enough water, then you will be able to be satisfied with your food, which will help to avoid overeating. Drinking water also does not cause constipation in pregnancy. You can also supply fluids in your body in the form of lemonade or coconut water. Also read: Should one drink more water during pregnancy? Learn right answer here

Be active Yes, staying active in pregnancy and regular exercise is necessary. Exercise keeps the weight under control and makes you feel energized. Pregnant women should exercise at least 30 minutes a day and walk 10 minutes a day. Also read: Exercise is necessary in pregnancy, but it may be possible to harm the child otherwise

Get smart fat It is not that fat gives all kinds of fat. You have to include fat thoughtfully in your pregnancy diet. Daily 25 to 35 percent of calories should be from healthy fat. This includes olive oil, canola oil, peanut oil, sesame oil, avocado, dry fruits and seeds. Apart from this, take tofu, flaxseeds, walnuts, soybeans in your diet. These things will not only nourish the baby but will also help in controlling weight. With the help of your diet and exercise, you can keep the weight gain in pregnancy under control. It is the safest and effective method of weight control. Do not forget that whatever you eat, the baby will get it, so dieting is not possible until you have breast feeding now and after delivery. Till then you will have to control weight only with the help of balanced diet and exercise.

