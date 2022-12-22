It could just be: a German car is not always a German car, then. But was that really the case?

It’s funny that we still link a car brand to a specific country. Sure, a BMW 2 Series Coupé, Audi TT, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche Cayenne are great German cars, but none of them actually run off the production line.

Often, manufacturers choose the location of the factories where it makes the most sense. That may be where sales are highest, such as with the Mercedes-Benz above. The large SUVs (GLE and GLS) are assembled in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. BMW also builds fat SUVs in the US, the X5, X6 and X7 are built in Spartanburg, Virginia.

Combination of sustainability and protectionism

But that can become a lot more through the Inflation Reduction Act. This one has two purposes. As a producing country, America must be helped on top. Detroit is no longer a shadow of what it once was. In addition, the vehicle fleet in the US must become more sustainable very quickly. The Club of Sleepy Joe combines that.

Americans can get 7,000 off a car. There are only two conditions for this. Or at least, there are two huge conditions that are going to have a big effect. First, the car must be electric. There are still plenty of areas in the US where a charging station can hardly be found. Second, the car must be built in the US. The US seems to have listened to this Union Sunset from Bob Dylan. Finally things have to come from the US again.

Your German car also from the US?

The consensus is that this will hit the German car industry very hard. The US is the largest export market for German car brands. As a result, they are actually forced to build even more cars in the US. It is not only bad news for the German car brands, but especially for the suppliers. They will all have to do something else soon. At the same time, the EV car industry can flourish in the US.

That is good for Volkswagen. A new brand will be added to the portfolio: Scout, which will deal with large electric SUVs and pick-ups. Other brands will now also think more carefully about where to build the cars. One E. Musk from Fremont laughs the butt out of his boxers, because Tesla has been building electric cars in the US for years.

