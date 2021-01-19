Khaleeji was defrauded by a person of the same nationality, deluding him to buy a plot of land worth 50,000 dirhams on Emirates Road in Ras Al-Khaimah, and he assured him more than once, “Your subject is with me, do not greet me”, and seized from him 40 thousand dirhams.

The Misdemeanor Court in the Ras Al Khaimah Courts fined the accused 10,000 dirhams for fraudulently seizing the victim’s money.

In detail, the victim said in the investigations that the accused informed him that he could help him obtain a plot of land in exchange for 50 thousand dirhams, and he asked him for 20 thousand dirhams in advance, so he gave him the amount in good faith at the end of 2019, and told him “the matter is with me and I do not greet me.”

He added: “After two weeks, the accused called him and told him that he had acquired a plot of land located in a steep valley that needed to be buried, and that this would cost him 10,000 dirhams, and after three months had passed, he called him back, and told him that he had acquired another distinct plot of land. On Emirates Street in the Al-Jazirah Al-Hira area, it is better than the previous plot of land, and it needs another 10 thousand dirhams.

He stated that he handed the defendant 40,000 dirhams without obtaining the land, but the accused assured him that the money is there and that if he does not obtain the land, he will return the money to him, pointing out that the call was accompanied by his friend and he heard the whole conversation.

The witness explained before the court that the accused informed the victim that his money is there and that he wants from him a paper that proves that he is a person of determination, adding that he initiated contact with the accused two days later for the sake of reconciliation between him and the victim, since he denied receiving any money.

For his part, the accused denied the accusations against him, and stated that there were no transactions between him and the victim and he did not take any money from him, continuing that the victim’s cousin urged him to submit the report because of an old disagreement between them.

The lawyer of the accused, Maryam Al-Nuaimi, submitted a memorandum in which she adhered to the intrigue of the accusation, demanding that the civil case be rejected, and the lawyer of the victim, Hanan Al-Bayadh, submitted a memorandum for the civil prosecution.

The verdict stated that it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt and with sufficient conclusive evidence that the accused intended to seize an amount of 40 thousand dirhams, owned by the victim, by fraud, that he deluded him that he could obtain for him a plot of land, and obtained from him the sums of money In installments, but he did not purchase the plot and did not return the amount to him.

He explained that what was stated in the defendant’s statements was reassuring to the court, especially since there is nothing in the case papers that calls for him to accuse the accused false, pointing out that the accused denied the incident and did not provide evidence for that except for the investigation of criminal responsibility, and with him the court shall rule in the presence of the accused to fine the accused 10,000 Dirhams and obligating him to pay the fees, and referring the civil case to the competent civil court.





