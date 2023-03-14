They say that from the photos you can see very well that he walks

They don’t believe your son is sickthey say that from the photos you can see very well that he is walking and they think that he is just advertising himself on the poor boy’s skin. Paola Caruso has haters who do not give her peace and vent their anger on social networks, insinuating that everything is being invented or that she is exaggerating the health problem the child would suffer from after a trip to Egypt.

Guest at Verissimoin Silvia Toffanin’s television living room, the ex Bonas of Avanti another tells on TV how his son is doing, 4 months after a puncture made in Egypt by a doctor which caused paralysis of Michele’s lower body.

The 4-year-old son still wouldn’t be able to walk. And it’s not certain that he will do it again, having to use a brace for the rest of his life. The mother remembers that he was healthy, that he was fine, but that everything has changed since that doctor gave him that injection.

On social media, however, there are those who insinuate that the health conditions of the 4-year-old child are not so despair and that mom is blowing things up a bit. Many say that in the photos you can see that the child still walks, runs, plays and has fun.

The haters they lashed out at the famous mom, saying that in their opinion nothing is wrong and that she would be inflating the situation a lot. They advise her not to exaggerate, because there are children who, on the other hand, they suffer Really. Paola Caruso responds to the accusations to dispel any doubts.

On social media Paola Caruso responds to the haters in kind, saying not to speak if they don’t know how things are

But how much ignorance I read. My child walks with a brace, Holy God, do you have ears? Hear well before writing.

The child carries the knee brace and beyond the toes, so it can move. But without it it would be impossible.