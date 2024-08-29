It was supposed to be a regenerating break away from the daily routine, but the vacation turned into an unexpected and painful tragedy. Matthew Bergamelli33 years old, passed away while he was in the Gili Islands, Indonesia, leaving his family and the entire community of Pradalunga, his hometown, in immense grief.

Matteo Bergamelli dies at 33 in Indonesia during vacation

Lover of diving and SnorkelingMatteo had set out alone in search of new experiences and contact with nature. His passion for the sea, which fascinated him so much, proved fatal. During a dive in crystal-clear waters, while he was exploring the extraordinary coral reef of the archipelago, something went wrong. Matteo never resurfaced, and his body was found lifeless.

The first to help him were some tourists present on the spot, who immediately tried to revive him. Among them was also a doctorwho performed first aid maneuvers. Unfortunately, all efforts were in vain: Matteo was already lifeless.

Local authorities immediately began investigations to clarify the exact causes of death, while the Italian embassy in Indonesia contacted the Carabinieri of Pradalunga to inform the family. The news, which came like a bolt from the blue, has upset the lives of his parents, who are now traveling to Indonesia to recover their son’s body.

Matteo, born in 1991, worked as a baker in a supermarket and was planning to move to a new house when he returned from Indonesia. His passion for the sea, which often led him to explore new corners of underwater paradise. The Gili Islands, with their rich coral reef and the presence of sea turtles, they were the ideal place for Matteo.

But the dream of a perfect vacation was shattered in a tragic way. At the moment, the causes of death are not yet clear: it could have been a sudden illness, a problem with the snorkeling equipment or human error. It will be the autopsy to shed light on what happened, but for now all that remains is the unfillable void of a life cut short too soon.

The community of Pradalunga gathers around the Bergamelli family in this moment of mourning. Matteo, remembered by all as a sunny and kind boy, was a young man full of dreams and hopes.

