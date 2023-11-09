According to a new study i sensors in smartphones and in smart speakers could help determine the level of intoxication from alcohol of a person based on changes in their voice.

The results of research were published on Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

Here’s how the smartphone can contribute to our health

The researchers of Stanford Medicine and of theUniversity of Toronto conducted a small study on 18 adults, aged 21 and over. Participants were given a weight-based dose of alcohol and randomly assigned a series of tongue twisters: one before drinking and one every hour for up to seven hours after drinking.

Participants were asked to read the tongue twister aloud, and a smartphone was placed on a table within 1 to 2 feet to record their voices. The researchers also measured alcohol concentrations in breath at the start of the study and every 30 minutes for up to seven hours. They used it digital programs to isolate speakers’ voices, breaking them down into one-second increments and analyzing measures such as frequency and pitch.

Compared with breath alcohol results, i changes in vocal patterns of participants as the experiment continued predicted alcohol intoxication with 98% accuracy.

“The accuracy of our model really surprised me,” says the lead researcher Brian Suffoletto, MD, associate professor of emergency medicine at Stanford. “Although we are not pioneers in highlighting changes in speech characteristics duringalcohol intoxicationI firmly believe that our superior accuracy comes from our application of cutting-edge advances in signal processing, acoustic analysis and machine learning.”

Dr. Suffoletto says the goal of such analysis is to provide “just-in-time interventions” to prevent injury and death resulting from automobile or other accidents. The best intervention tool would be easy to use and readily available, and the near-ubiquitous nature of smartphones and smart speakers makes them an obvious tool to help alert people who are intoxicated.

“Although one solution might be to frequently consult someone to evaluate your alcohol consumption, doing so could backfire by being annoying (at best) or prompting drinking (at worst),” he says. “So, imagine if we had a tool that could passively sample data from an individual as they went about their daily routine and monitor changes that might indicate an episode of alcohol consumption to know when they need help.”

Dr. Suffoletto predicts that the instruments of surveillance they could possibly combine several sensors, for example gait, voice and texting behavior.

“One of the main reasons is statistical in nature: integrating tests with different sensitivities and specificities can improve overall performance,” he says. “We also can’t always depend on users to deliver input of continuous data. An individual might not speak for hours, but he might walk. There might be cases where they are standing in a bar, not walking or talking, but actively texting.”

Dr. Suffoletto says much larger studies are needed, in people with a wide variety of ethnic origins, to confirm the validity of vocal patterns as an indicator of intoxication. He points out that it might also be helpful to build relationships with companies that are already collecting speech samples via smart speakers. And he sees this research as a call to action, urging i National Institutes of Health to develop data repositories for these types of digital biomarkers.

The ultimate goal is to develop an intervention system that people are willing to use and that can help prevent injuries and save human lives.

“Timing is key when identifying the optimal time for receptivity and the importance of real-time support,” he says. “For example, when someone starts drinking, Remembering your drinking limits can have a significant impact. However, once the person is significantly intoxicated, the effectiveness of such interventions diminishes.”

Smartphones can tell from your walking when you’re drunk

Your smartphone can tell when you’ve had too much to drink by detecting changes in the way you walk. According to lead researcher Brian Suffoletto, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine when the research was conducted and is now located in the Department of Emergency Medicine of Stanford University School of Medicine.

“We have powerful sensors that we take with us wherever we go,” says Suffoletto. “We need to learn how to use them to best serve public health.”

But for Suffoletto this research is much more than academic. “I lost a dear friend due to a driving accident state of inebriation in college,” he says. “And as an emergency physician, I have cared for dozens of adults with injuries related to acute alcohol poisoning. For this reason, I have spent the last 10 years testing digital interventions to prevent deaths and injuries related to excessive alcohol consumption. ”

For the study, Suffoletto and colleagues recruited 22 adults between the ages of 21 and 43. The volunteers went to a laboratory and were given a drink mixed with enough vodka to produce an alcohol concentration in exhaled air of 0.20%. They had an hour to finish the alcohol.

Then every hour for seven hours, the participants analyzed the concentration of alcohol in their breath and performed a task walk. For this task, the researchers placed a smartphone on each participant’s lower back, secured with an elastic belt. Participants walked in a straight line for 10 steps, turned around, and walked back 10 steps.

Smartphones measured theacceleration and mediolateral (side to side), vertical (up and down) and anteroposterior (back and forth) movements as participants walked.

About 90 percent of the time, researchers were able to use changes in gait to identify when the alcohol concentration in participants’ breath exceeded 0.08%, the legal limit for driving in the United States.

“This controlled laboratory study shows that our telephones they can be useful for identifying the ‘signatures’ of alcohol-related functional disorders,” says Suffoletto.

Although the placement of the smartphone on the lower back does not reflect the way people carry their cell phone in the real lifethe research team plans to conduct further research while people carry cell phones in their hands and pockets.

And although it was a small investigation, the researchers write that it is a proof-of-concept study that “provides a foundation for future research onuse of smartphones to remotely detect alcohol-related disorders“.

Suffoletto says: “Five years from now, I would like to imagine a world where if people go out with friends and drink at risky levels, they get a warning at the first sign of disability and strategies are provided to help them stop drinking and protect them from high-risk events such as driving, interpersonal violence and unprotected sexual encounters.”

Going forward, Suffoletto and his colleagues plan to not only build on this research by detecting real-world signs of alcohol-related disorders, but also identify the better communication and behavioral strategies to influence and support individuals during high-risk periods such as intoxication.