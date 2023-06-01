Are Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant really spying on us? Surely you have asked this more than once, taking into account that they are already found in all kinds of devices (televisions, mobile phones, speakers…) that accompany us at home, at work or that we always carry with us. It also does not help that sometimes, when we comment on something in private, then ads related to what we have said appear when browsing the Internet or that news is published that the workers of one of the companies responsible for these systems have accessed the private conversations of thousands of users.

Of course, and despite acknowledging specific security flaws, Amazon, Google or Apple reassure their users and are committed to transparency, letting them know what data they collect and allowing them to manage what is done with it at all times. To find out exactly what each of the main attendees really listens to, how they store that information and what treatment it is given, we have analyzed their terms and conditions and consulted with the firms themselves.

On the device itself

If Apple is characterized by something, it is by allowing the user control what data is shared, with which apps and how they are handled in each case (both their own and those of third parties), making it easier to make adjustments accordingly. And nothing is shared with advertisers. A priori, the apple signature is the most restrictive with siri and ensures that every time you ask for something, the audio from the requests doesn’t leave your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod unless you choose to voluntarily share it.

More information

Of course, there are small differences in what is done with the data depending on which application the assistant uses. For example, queries made to apps like Notes or Messages don’t even send the information to Apple’s servers; but it is done when the request involves searching the Internet or using the dictation function, although in this case everything is anonymous: none of the queries are associated with the user ID. Instead, random identifiers made up of a long sequence of letters and numbers are used: with Safari and Spotlight this identifier changes every 15 minutes, and in Dictation they are cleared (with all transcripts) when turning Siri off and on again. In this sense, it is worth making a point: Apple does not ensure that requests made more than six months ago or the literally “small sample of requests” that could have been analyzed are deleted, since they will no longer be associated with the random identifier.

Contact with servers

Google AssistantFor its part, it sends all the queries to its servers and the opposite cannot be configured: it is an essential requirement to obtain a response. However, by default, none of these requests are saved, so it is impossible for anyone to access the recordings or identify who made them. But Google warns: if you choose to have them stored in the user’s account, you will be helping the system work better in the first place (specialized reviewers analyze the audio to check if it was understood correctly, for example); and, secondly, to personalize the experience based on the information Google has about each user and the queries they have made in the past.

If you have chosen to enable this option, in the event that the assistant is activated by mistake (something very common in any service of this type, as regular users know), it would suffice to say “Hey Google, I wasn’t talking to you.” ti” to remove any conversation from the activity log. In this sense, it is also possible to review all the interactions and delete them manually, schedule it to be done automatically every 3, 18 or 36 months, request with your voice that all the conversations of the last week disappear, etc.

Something similar happens with data. Although Google Assistant does not need to access them to work, if the permissions are granted, it could warn if it detects that there is traffic on the usual route to work (without having to tell you anything) or know when one of the contacts’ birthday is. What the company does state outright is that it never sells the audio recordings or any other personal information.

and Alexa?

At Amazon they use the data of their customers to personalize purchases, recommend playlists, books… And also to personalize alexa depending on who is using it. Since its launch in Spain almost five years ago, the multinational has wanted to focus on the fact that there are no risks to privacy and that users are in control of what information is stored and what is done with it.

That said, whenever Alexa is used, the requests go to the cloud and are stored there encrypted. At any time you can check what you have listened to (and recorded) and even play a cut and manage all your recordings: delete some, order them by date, depending on who made them, on what device… In the same way, it is It is possible to delete all of them at once, program when it should be done or choose not to save them at all. All this from the app or directly with your voice.

But, without a doubt, one of the functions of the Amazon assistant that has generated the most doubts in terms of security is Drop In: something similar to an intercom that makes it easier for family and friends to communicate with each other through their smart speakers. . Could cybercriminals access this feature to spy on? Amazon’s answer is a resounding no. To use this functionality you have to activate it manually and, in addition, authorize contact to contact who could call. And, of course, you have to accept the incoming call once it occurs.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.