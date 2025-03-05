Few things are better than getting up and having time to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Normally, this occurs when it is a weekend, because, in general, we have unlimited time to prepare and eat it quietly. One of the star dishes that triumphs in this meal of the day is Remove of eggs. Now, although it may seem that making a mistake is much more difficult than avoiding them, it also requires a technique.

In this sense, Chris Collins, chef and founder of Don´t Go Bacon My Heart, has shared the correct way in which they should be done so that the result is the desired one.

Goodbye to the hop and gummy scrambled eggs

I know that you can be thinking that making some scrambled eggs is nothing complicated, but let’s be honest, it is not the same that are spongy and tasty, with others that simply looks like a French tortilla broken in pieces. In this case, Collins, says that in order to get always at the desired point, it should stop including milk to the mix of eggs and, instead, Use a little salt without salt.

In general, Milk can cause eggs to cook too fast And they are dry and gummy. Moreover, if too much is added, there is a risk that the result of our scrambled eggs is not expected and that, on the contrary, it has an watery and little appetizing texture.

The butter, in addition to preventing the eggs in the pan, provides a silky texture to the scrambled and improves the natural wealth of the eggs, so they are much more creamy and delicious.

The step by step

Ingredients:

Three eggs

A tablespoon of butter without salt

A fresh scallion

Salt and pepper to taste

To start, casca the eggs in a bowl and add a pinch of salt. The chef recommends not adding pepper at this timesince it could give a grayish touch to the eggs. Later, melt the spoonful of butter in the pan and once ready, add the mixture of beaten egg.

The trick is to gradually remove the eggs to prevent them from sticking to the pan. Of course, The temperature must be lowsince we will prevent them from being too dry and made. Remove for a few minutes and when they are still a bit liquid, it removes the pan from the fire.

Finally, place them on a toast of bread or a plate, season them with pepper and add the cut chives.