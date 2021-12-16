Among the characters that stand out in the new season of Kimetsu no yaiba it’s found Inosuke Hashibira. True to his custom, this demon hunter wears his classic boar mask and his Katana with notches.

Nor has his attitude changed much. He is still a tough guy, who says things clearly, and even without thinking. This is why he sometimes gets into trouble as he ‘talks too much’ and doesn’t care about anyone’s rank.

Inosuke and Uzui didn’t start out very well

The only thing that impresses Inosuke it is force itself. Especially when Pillars They show it when fighting. In the case of Tengen uzui It seems he has yet to earn their respect.

Especially when in the most recent episode of the anime the latter proclaimed himself a god. Listening to it Inosuke he presumed that he was the ‘king of the mountain’, provoking a reaction that he did not expect and ended up getting angry at his attitude.

Not as strong as we thought: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed Tanjiro’s strange weakness

It seems that Uzui and Inosuke they have too big an ego in Kimetsu no yaiba. They still haven’t gotten along but we will have to see how their relationship develops in the next few episodes.

This again suffered a slump when Tengen uzui, the Pillar of Sound, mentioned the disappearance of his wives and Inosuke commented that they were sure already dead. What he received was a strong blow for being disrespectful and insensitive.

A Christmas Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay

Despite your nonsense, Inosuke He is one of the most beloved characters from the fans of the series. This is why it has a lot of fan arts Y cosplays.

In this case we share one more, but this time with a notorious Christmas spirit of Daniele cosenza.

We say it because in addition to the mask and Katana wears the classic beanie Santa claus. He also has the red jacket with white edges that this character wears, but open to show his muscles.

In the photo you can see part of the belt that he wears around his waist, but not his pants or sandals. It is a good recreation of this character from Kimetsu no yaiba with a touch according to the season.

With regard to anime, as far as it is known, it will continue with its broadcast for the remainder of December and until the first months of next year. We will have to see how things develop in history. Although those who read the manga surely know it.

Fountain.