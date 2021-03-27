The head of the Prevention and Safety Authority in Sharjah, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the initiative of the “Your Safety” bus, which is considered one of the mobile educational and awareness projects, has trained, since the beginning of this year, about 56 employees from various government agencies. After visiting government departments, indicating that the authority aims, during the second quarter, to visit 20 private companies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the mobile bus project focuses on the importance of prevention and safety and implanting it in society, in order to reach a high level of awareness and correct awareness to maintain their safety.

He stated that the bus presents seven main topics to the targeted trainees, which are: the basics of occupational safety and health and risk management in buildings, and how to conduct daily inspections in order to ensure the safety of the building, ensure the safety of exits, ensure the safety of the alarm system, the safety of elevators, and discover defects. Or errors in equipment, facilities and workplaces, and taking the necessary measures to correct these defects, errors, or irregularities to prevent any dangers or damages that may result from them.





