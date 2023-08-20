Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Your report | Villi-Ira was Finland’s most famous Domina – Now she is “retired” and leads an unstoppable slave colony

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Your report | Villi-Ira was Finland’s most famous Domina – Now she is “retired” and leads an unstoppable slave colony

Three dominatrixes work under Villi-Ira. Olivia in the picture is one of them. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

There is a manor on Kirkkonummi, where a “slave” can be whipped or imprisoned in a stone dungeon. The manor is run by Villi-Ira, who is no longer what he used to be.

This mansion you can be nervous at the door.

The house is by no means ordinary. We are in Kirkkonummi at the “Wild Mansion” or Wildclub, where dominatrix services are sold. People arrive here who pay to be subjugated by the mansion’s mistresses – i.e. dominatrixes. An hour with a dominatrix costs 250 euros.

#report #VilliIra #Finlands #famous #Domina #retired #leads #unstoppable #slave #colony

See also  Accusation by Nobel Laureate: "Reason dictates the use of gene scissors in organic farming"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pep with Mazzone’s shirt: “Carlo was a legend”

Pep with Mazzone's shirt: "Carlo was a legend"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result