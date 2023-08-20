Your report | Villi-Ira was Finland’s most famous Domina – Now she is “retired” and leads an unstoppable slave colony

Three dominatrixes work under Villi-Ira. Olivia in the picture is one of them.

There is a manor on Kirkkonummi, where a “slave” can be whipped or imprisoned in a stone dungeon. The manor is run by Villi-Ira, who is no longer what he used to be.

This mansion you can be nervous at the door.

The house is by no means ordinary. We are in Kirkkonummi at the “Wild Mansion” or Wildclub, where dominatrix services are sold. People arrive here who pay to be subjugated by the mansion’s mistresses – i.e. dominatrixes. An hour with a dominatrix costs 250 euros.