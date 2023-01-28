Your report | In Gallupei, the center was preparing for the elections on the waves of the Baltic Sea

Keskusta, which is preparing for the parliamentary elections, raised the mood on the field with an election cruise over the weekend. According to the party, there were about a thousand participants.

Helsinki/Tallinn

Candidate Liisa Ojantakanen sits in the ship’s cabin and learns. Ojantakanen is a candidate in the parliamentary elections, and in m/s Gabriella’s cabinet, a style expert gives tips on how to stand out from the crowd in politics.

Ojantakane needs nicks, because the farmer from Siikalatva is not already a public figure, but he wants to join the parliament.

Member of Parliament candidate Liisa Ojantakanen (Centre) asked her party’s election cruise for advice on how to stand out.

The Powerpoint presentation is given by a style trainer Ulla Rask, which highlights ways to be remembered. One solution is a concept called an election uniform.

“Thoughtful dressing supports election work like a brand image supports brands”, advises Rask and points out examples Angela Merkel suits, Chip Asko-Seljavaara hair and Mikko Alatalo eyeglasses.

“The image is always important,” Rask emphasizes. The voter wants to know how the candidate looks, whether he is believable.

“In Finland, female politicians get less bad feedback about their clothes if they are dressed in Marimekko”, Rask continues his presentation.

Cabinet in the front row, the candidate Ojantakanen becomes restless. Was the wrong blouse put in the candidate photo? Not because it’s not Marimekko, but because Ojantakane put on his mood. Red. On the ship, Ojantakase is wearing green.

“Now I started thinking, Do I look too much like a Demar in red?” Ojantakanen says, but doesn’t sound too worried.

Over the weekend, Ulla Rask gave tips on style and dressing to the people of the city center

“Red is a good power color. All colors are used in all parties. Green doesn’t just belong to the center and the greens either,” Rask comforts.

There are two months until the elections.

The center According to the party’s announcement, the traditional election cruise from Helsinki to Tallinn had about a thousand participants at the weekend Annika from Saariko to other ministers and kepu juniors.

The atmosphere at the breath-taking event was remarkably enthusiastic, considering the party’s historically weak poll numbers. In the short campaign slogan “Forward!” in the opinion of the centrists, there was also self-irony involved.

Annika Saarikko, the chairman of the centre, met Jussi Nisula on the election cruise, who was on the ship with a friend.

On a deck of ten expert Ilkka Miettinen from the party office in the center advises on responding to election machines.

“Use country and urban common sense when answering,” Miettinen advises central candidates.

“No one reads the election program of any party, but you can find help there if a question is difficult. Googling is also allowed,” advises Miettinen.

Miettinen reveals to the audience that he googled it himself in the last election, when he had to form a line for the center party on a question that didn’t exist yet. It was about a slightly rarer problem, i.e. the question of whether pineapple belongs on pizza.

“I answered on behalf of the party that this is a question where freedom of conscience is allowed. It would be important to use domestic raw materials.”

The public in the center of the meeting place is in a loud protest, because the pineapple doesn’t come from Finland.

“But I like meat sausage-pineapple pizza, and it doesn’t always have to be 100% domestic,” says Miettinen.

Presenter Vappu Pimi had been hired to host the downtown spirit-raising event on the weekend on m/s Gabriella.

On an election cruise kepupäki, like chairman Saariko, seemed confident that keppu could succeed even in these elections better than opinion polls. At the same time, the party seems to anticipate that the coalition’s election victory, which was considered certain, would not materialize.

It also turned out that the center still has a lot to do in terms of the popularity of its own candidates.

On the election cruise, the most photos of friends were taken, not with the top centrist politicians, but with the media face of the host of the cruise May Day Darkness with.

Tragicomic, on the other hand, was how the center gave communication training to its supporters at the same time as the party’s ex-minister was being discussed in court Katri Kulmunin a charge of fraud related to communication training.

From Forssain nurse Johanna Häggman sitting in the lounge bar wearing a campaign hat. The performance training, which is part of the election cruise program, is about to start, where the presenter Piia Koriseva gives tips for performing.

Candidate Häggman needs help with election work, even though he has been a candidate before.

“You’re never done in this business. Additional tips are not a disadvantage,” says Häggman.

Koriseva’s election advisor is also being consulted by a hygiene nurse from Turku Rami Ekman.

“I am running for election for the first time and I come from outside politics,” says Ekman.

Turku-based hygienist Rami Ekman received training for future election appearances on the downtown election cruise.

Rattling start. He emphasizes how the candidate must be brave and remember to smile.

“If you want to join politics, you have to look the voter in the eye,” advises Koriseva. Differentiation is important.

“If you have a dialect, use it. You stand out,” Koriseva says.

Koriseva warns candidates about election scammers, i.e. people who come to the election booth to take up the candidate’s time with no intention of voting for him.

“For that, you need to have an assistant who takes a booth from the sticky poplar and takes it to the side,” advises Koriseva.

“Focus on the question marks and not on those who come to you wearing a basic Finn’s shirt.”

Koriseva also advises on basic things, i.e. to sleep and eat well.

Lounge Bar comes alive when Koriseva emphasizes physical fitness. That is also needed in elections. It’s time for a downtown butt workout.

“Hands on the buttocks, own buttocks”, Koriseva orders and the thirty listeners straighten up.

“At the end of the tour, you put your hands on the other person’s buttocks, but ask for permission first. I want centrists to have tighter bottoms than ever. Better buttocks than other parties. So that everyone knows that there will be a centrist”, Koriseva enthuses.

When the training is over, candidate Ekman is satisfied. He looks directly into Koriseva’s eyes as instructed.

“I will take the advice and promise to at least sleep and eat,” Ekman says.

Also candidate Häggman is satisfied. Piukat’s buttocks came to mind, but also other things. Häggman goes to ask how he should behave at the election event, which is held in Hämeenlinna’s women’s prison.

Koriseva urges Häggman to just be himself.

“My 13-year-old child says, ‘Mom, you’re going to be president.’ I personally hope that we will find a better candidate for that election”, says Häggman.

“Let’s start with the fact that the polls are searched. No one goes to lose an election,” says Häggman and leaves in the direction of the nightclub.