Your report | Do festivals even need international stars? The audience devoured the Ruisrock cover, which seemed to be overflowing every moment

Report|The coverage of Ruisrock’s opening night was like eight years ago, but it didn’t hinder the going. The audience was especially enthusiastic about the domestic performers.

These! Nights! No! Give mercy!

A young man sings as he hums away from what has just ended Kaija Koon from a gig at Rantalava.

What the hell, I’m starting to lose my sense of humorwill be taken care of later Sannin with.

So baby, pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover, echoes into the night sky at the end of the evening with The Chainsmokers performing.

What do all these songs have in common, apart from the fact that they were heard on the opening night of Ruisrock on Friday?

They has been published in 2016.

On paper, Ruisrock’s performance coverage on Friday looked a bit sloppy, but on the spot the situation is quite different. Familiar performers still draw crowds and old hits are sung as loudly as they were eight years ago.

In recent years, so many big international names have been seen in Ruisrock that expectations have grown: would we be able to perform next, for example Miley Cyrus or Harry Styles like a megastar?

Sexmane performed at Niittylava on Friday in the early evening. The audience was comfortably present.

Matias Sarva and Joni Knaapi had come to Ruisrock on Friday to see Sexmane and The Chainsmokers in particular. They listened to Sexmane’s gig lying down.

Erika Lillbacka, Otto Hamido and Neea Huhtanen enjoy Sexmane’s gig.

This The American dj duo The Chainsmokers, who were announced as Friday night’s headliners, do not particularly raise expectations. They are in Ruisrock for the third time already.

Experienced many Ruiss Otto Hamido swears, however, that there will be “an absolutely insane set.”

“When you see that, life is ready. Their show here in 2018 was one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

Hamido’s friends are also waiting for Kaija Koota and Sunday evening’s culmination, or PMMP, from the festival weekend.

Performers the newer generation is represented on Friday night by rappers from Finland Ghetto mass and Sex manfrom the United States Don Toliver and Lil Tjay. Ruisrock’s audience is younger, and the rappers play entertaining sets on the main stage, Niittylava, but you can hear the audience’s charm and sing-alongs at the concerts of Kaija Koo and Sanni on Rantalava.

They make you wonder if there is even a need for international names for the big festivals in Finland anymore, especially if they are up to The Chainsmokers’ level of topicality and interest.

Sanni gathered a large audience and sang his audience with old hits.

The Swedish ship flagged past the beach just before Kaija Koo’s gig.

Teea Pasanen and Essi Lampinen saw Kaija Koo live for the first time.

The expected Kaija Koo on Ruisrock’s stage.

Kaisa Linnikko, Elina Kankaanpää and Arttu Elkelä were dressed in pink.

The sight at Kaija Koo’s gig is the most tender: the sixty-year-old iskelmäikon performs with inexhaustible energy and the audience includes men and women of all ages.

“Kaija is wonderful! I’ve been listening to his music since I was a child,” the 21-year-old Teea Pasanen says.

“Kaija is doing so well”, the same age Essi Lampinen continue.

Gettomasa gathered rap people at Niittylava.

Rap nation however, it is faithful to Gettomasa, who was performing at Niittylava at the same time. The ghetto, that is Aleksi Lehikoinen had to apologize after Midsummer his offensive stage speeches.

While performing at the Himos Juhannus festival, Lehikoinen called his audience “dog shit” and “disabled”. Later, he regretted his choice of words during the “provocative program number” of his show.

However, the rapper promised to keep the provocative part at future gigs as well. This time he calls the audience “fucking clowns”. It doesn’t seem to bother anyone, because the song that starts next Ferry starts a frenzy to the rhythm of the penetrating bass.

The perfect gang anthem will have the friends in the back row putting on their own show as they shout the chorus to each other.

Lauri Mäki-Kokkila made a living at Gettomasa’s gig.

Venla Nuutinen and Katariina Korkee, who arrived from Mäntsälä, danced during Offset’s concert. The highlight of their evening was Gettomasa.

Alexandr and Niilo had come from Pori to see Gettomasa.

Leafy performs with the self-assurance of a big rap star, as he usually does. Sometimes he sits on the steps in the middle of the stage as if on a throne and stares contentedly at his people.

The rest of the evening continues with a focus on rap: Don Toliver, who is visiting for the first time in Finland, is on the rise in his home country of the United States, but he attracts fewer people to Niittylava than Gettomasa. At the same time, Sanni, who has won a bigger audience, will perform at Rantlava.

Turku isn’t quite ready for Toliver and Toliver isn’t ready for Turku: the interlude shows that he thinks he’s in Helsinki.

Susan Lappi, Mathilde Bredero and Saaga Huttunen were watching Offset at Rantalava on Friday. In their opinion, Sannin’s was the best gig on Friday.

Lil Tjay, who performed on the marquee stage, replaced the canceled J Hus gig.

Offset went wild on Rantalava.

At Offset’s concert, the crowd showed the middle finger at the artist’s request.

A better one an international rap sample is given by a more experienced person Offset. The man known from the band Migos, which went wild in the 2010s, steps onto Rantlava now as a solo artist. Migos fans used to say that Offset was the band’s “Beyonce” i.e. the most distinguished member.

Offset makes the audience jump with his catchy beats and rhythmic flow. First we hear solo material, but old Migos hits like Motorsport, Narcos and Bad and Boujee taste the best to people.

However, the background music is wistful. Migos experienced a tragedy in 2022: the youngest member of the trio Takeoff died in the shooting. The band had not made music together for a while and rumors of a breakup had been circulating for some time. However, fans were hoping for a comeback.

After Takeoff’s death, that wish will of course never come true. Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was also Offset’s nephew. Offset shouts Takeoff’s name in the audience for a moment and his verse plays from the speakers Motorsport– song.

During Offset’s show, bras flew from the audience to the front of the stage.

In the early evening hilarity and energy begin to wane. People flock to French fries and muikkus. You should still be able to handle The Chainsmokers on the main stage, maybe also Telttalava Thatwhose last performance of the evening is only at half past two in the morning.

Footsteps falter and friends are called frustrated “where are you??” – calls. As the state of intoxication subsides, emotions rise to the surface. Difficult conversations take place on the sides of bushes and paths.

“Am I a bad friend?”

“I really love you.”

“I see so much of myself in the snow.”

by The Chainsmokers we prepare for the gig by pouring a fair amount of liquor into a coke can. It’s time to relive the edm craze of the 2010s.

“I need that 2015 energy from you”, is heard from the stage.

A hit of the same year Roses emerges and the lights pulsate into the cloudy night.

“You brought us back to life”, the other half of the duo Drew Taggart thanks the audience.

The feeling is mutual, because the light melodies of The Chainsmokers briefly get the depressed youth back on their feet.

The Chainsmokers’ gig was a roaring success at Niittylava.

The festival crowd had invested in dressing up.

As a closing paragraph we hear the worn-out ringing of the previously mentioned hit year 2016 Closer. It starts to rain, but the party continues.

We ain’t never getting oldera song fresh as fireworks shower.

Life may not be ready after this, as promised, but it’s really nice on a summer night full of music.

Ruisrock’s night gives grace and the rain will subside soon.