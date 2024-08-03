Your report | A Finnish couple bought a handsome mansion for Mother Amma

Susanna Järvinen was a strict atheist until 1997 when her life took a turn. He has his own home altar in the mansion.

Susanna and Jari Järvinen bought a mansion in a small village in Savoia and donated it to the “hugging saint”, Äiti Amma. Now in the northernmost Amma Center in the world, life is like in India.

Qartano is from Finland, but its interior takes your thoughts to faraway places.

Orthodox icons and the Indian guru and benefactor, Mother Amma, i.e. Sri Mātā Amritānandamayīn photographs. The interior features pink, sky blue, dark fuchsia, orange and lilac.