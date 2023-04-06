All technology is agnostic and becomes something harmful to humanity from our own actions. This was the case with Clearview AI of artificial intelligence solutions by facial identification.

The company used its system to scour and catalog the entire database of Facebook and other social media sites in order to deliver a base of qualified images to US law enforcement. But who left? Nobody. The action even goes against the legal agreement signed by the company in 2022, which restricts the possibility of sharing these images collected without people’s consent.

In an interview with the BBC, Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That admitted that the app took photos of users without consent, contributing to the exponential growth of its database.

He also stated that the police have accessed the images millions of times since the startup’s founding in 2017 and that the use is only for post-crime investigations, where any clue could save a life.

Imagine such a base in the hands of the Chinese government, for example, which already uses facial identification to identify protesters and other functions. The future is uncertain, but the possibilities are certainly daunting.

(Note published in the 1319 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)