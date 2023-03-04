Thick hear such a premium German. Except that you are increasingly driving around in old junk.

We have argued here a little more often that every Dutch person actually wants a premium German. It’s the elusive magic of the baaaadge, the soft plastics, the ergonomics that suit a hefty Northern European and if possible, a big engine. Although the Dutch often opt for a small turbotorretje with very large rims due to tax measures.

It’s kind of a god-given fact that no one really questions. But, why not? More than ever before, the premium Germans are ‘premium’ because they are built in a neat way. But actually that means that they are built from old junk.

For example, Audi now has a project called running MaterialLoop. This is intended to use parts from old cars/Audis for new Audis. The intent is twofold. Firstly, Audi wants materials, such as steel, not to be ‘lost’ in less high-quality products. Steel from cars, for example, now often disappears into less high-quality ‘construction steel’. This is good for the environment, but also for independence from raw material suppliers. A hot issue in the industry today.

Audi wants to save as much as 85 percent of the steel used in their Audis for new Audis. So your first A3 becomes your A4 and then your A6 and A8. Projects are also underway to reuse the material for plastics and windows. And that’s all well and good. But of course it makes your new blepper French Second-hand. We recently talked about paint in the editorial office and that it used to be better with paint based on chemical stuff instead of water. And this seems to be one of those things again.

Do you think it’s premium if your car is made from recycled stuff and are you willing to pay extra for it? Or do you just want everything new, as good as possible and after us the flood? Let us know in the comments!

