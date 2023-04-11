And if you’ve already had a first car, it’s also just a nice thing to have. As second, third, fourth or 176th car…

We briefly address the young Techzle reader who may not have fully determined which car should be his/her/the first car. Stop looking, we’ve found it. Just in the Netherlands.

Because you’re not a real petrolhead if you’ve never owned an Alfa Romeo and you better have done that soon. So first car. And then there is really no other choice than an Alfa Romeo 33. And it is just on Marktplaats for you!

Buy your perfect first car. Or second. Or third

It is an Alfa 33 of the facelift generation. So with the other headlights and taillights. The purist may be horrified by it, the undersigned actually thinks it is more beautiful than the original.

That’s probably because he had one himself. Not the 1.4, like this one, but a 1.5. That was a great car. Starting with the key in the left hand, the wonderful roll of the 4-cylinder boxer and a good sense of speed.

A feeling of speed indeed, because I don’t know how fast he really went. The counter was broken. And that also applied to the brakes in the end, which stopped in the middle of the Schiphol tunnel. Fortunately, a car also slows down when you slam it into a lower gear… And with an Alfa it’s called ‘Italian passion’ and that’s not a bad thing.

For the Alfa 33 that you can buy as the first car none of this applies. That one is in good condition. Just a new MOT, without comments, new exhaust, new distribution, battery, floor mats, new rear lighting, new front indicators and new gas springs.

It is from 1994 and has 122,000 kilometers on the clock. The 1.4 delivers 88 hp and with that you can keep up with traffic. The price? A reasonable 3400 euros.

So we shout in unison: BUY THEN!!!

This article Your perfect first car is just for sale appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#perfect #car #simply #sale