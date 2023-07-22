If everyone around you is ghost driving, then you should seriously ask yourself if you are not the ghost driver. Because we can keep saying that for the money of an SUV or crossover you also have a larger and more economical station wagon, but people still buy that high car. Fortunately, there is a small number of people who think the same as we do. But what if your partner doesn’t?

If you want a lot of space and a high seat, then you should actually buy an MPV, such as a Ford Galaxy or Renault Espace from quite a few years ago. But the people who like an SUV are probably the last ones to want to drive an old MPV. That’s why we went looking for a number of compromises that will not make you and your partner with low fear happy.

A Volvo Cross Country or an Audi Allroad

A station wagon, but higher. Audi and Volvo have been selling raised versions with sturdy plastic wheel arch protectors for many years, so there is one for every budget. An editorial favorite is the Volvo S60 Cross Country. Simply because this is a sedan, and the rest of the raised cars are often a station wagon.

Dacia Jogger

You buy a crossover or SUV partly for the appearance. The proposal of a Dacia will probably be immediately laughed off by your partner, but it is still worth investigating. You can’t get much more bang for your buck than with a Jogger. And you can camp very nicely with it for a nice price.

Volkswagen Golf Country (new or old)

Maybe your partner pointed out a Volkswagen Tiguan or a T-Cross along the way. Then this is a nice logical choice. A high Volkswagen, but cool. It would be even cooler to take an old Golf II Country, but for practical reasons we understand that you want a more modern copy. Have your regular Golf converted by Delta.

Porsche Cayenne

Okay, this is a thoroughbred SUV. But then you have one that comes close to a lower car in terms of handling. In fact, this Porsche Cayenne probably steers better than the average hatchback. If you prefer the Ferrari Purosangue, we understand. Or doesn’t everyone have half a million for a new car?

Old Citroëns with hydropneumatic suspension

Some people think that a crossover is more comfortable than a sedan because it has smoother suspension. In practice this is disappointing, but if you now want a car that you can inflate for a high seat and that delivers über comfort, then you have to look for an old Citroën with hydropneumatic suspension. Prefer something more modern? Then take a look at the Citroën C5 X – that’s an SUV, station wagon, sedan, submarine and pita gyros all in one.

Toyota GR Yaris

The high seat is missing, but the Toyota GR Yaris does look wide and at least has four-wheel drive, unlike most crossovers. Plus: It was developed as a rally car, so it should be utilitarian. In principle, this is the best Sports Utility Vehicle.