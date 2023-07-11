Edson Rossi – Publisher 3i

07/11/2023 – 12:04

On the first weekend of July, Elon Musk tweeted that his social network would limit non-subscribed Twitter Blue accounts (paid subscriptions) to viewing just 600 posts per day. Then it changed to 800 and… never mind. There was an explosion of people signing up to the new ‘Twitters’, especially on social networks bluesky It is Spill.

O bluesky has among its funders and mentors Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter. The new network reportedly added 50,000 users over the weekend alone, even though the platform still remains guest-only.

already the Spill it also brings a racial aspect. Designed and created by Alphonzo Terrell It is DeVaris Brownthey met on the first day of work on Twitter. “We were the only two black people there and we thought, ‘We’ll be friends!’”Terrell said. Fired from the company, they launched Spill, which they define as “a real-time conversation platform that puts culture first”. Not to mention the newly announced Threadswhich will be Meta’s ‘Twitter’ (Facebook).

German Climatech makes round of 430 million euros

Headquartered in Hamburg, the climatech (or 1Komma5º), has just raised 430 million euros in a round of investments. What does the two-year-old startup do (or promise to do)? It connects energy devices (such as solar panels and other energy infrastructure) from multiple locations and manages them centrally and optimally. This intelligent connectivity works in the name of reducing global warming by 1.5 degrees (hence the name 1-comma-5) , but it also includes reducing costs for each address. Like: do good and still spend less. Who doesn’t?

Advertising: YouTube will hunt adblockers

It works like this: advertising has never measured whether people consume it or not. Then came the web (which exploded commercially in 1994) and with it creative genius + technological assertiveness (containing 75% fact and 25% irony). Result? Engagement and conversion metrics put an end to old-fashioned advertising – the one that everyone loved and not everyone consumed. A new step in this universe is to prevent people from consuming ads. Force watching 15 seconds or so. YouTube has jumped on the bandwagon, or sunk deeper into it.

The platform starts to take a hit on those who use ad blockers. She began, according to specialized technology vehicles, asking users to turn off their ad blockers or buy a premium subscription. This after three videos. From there, you won’t watch anything else.

