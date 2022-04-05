The actor Jason Momoa will take on a great challenge as a screenwriter and protagonist of “Chief of War”, the upcoming Apple TV+ series. Recognized for his role as Aquaman in DC Universe and Khal Drogo in Game of thrones, the Hawaiian-born interpreter also recently confirmed that he will be the villain in Fast and Furious 10.

According to The Ankler portal, the project will be “a historical miniseries set in Hawaii in 1795, when its four kingdoms were plunged into a bloody war.”

It should be noted that Momoa was born in Hawaii, so this project will probably mean something special to him.

Jason Momoa at the 2020 Golden Globes.

This will be Jason’s second time working alongside Apple TV+. His first production on the streaming platform is the series “See”, which premiered its second season in 2021.

Momoa’s career

Jason Momoa achieved worldwide recognition in 2011 when he portrayed Khal Drogo in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman for The lost kingdom. Photo: DC Fandom 2021

Subsequently, his career went through times of uncertainty until he was cast as the new Aquaman in the DC Universe.

In 2021, he stole the attention of the cameras again in “Dune”, where he acted alongside renowned director Denis Villeneuve and stars such as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Jason Momoa in Dune. Photo: HBO Max

This year, Momoa is recording “Aquaman and the lost kingdom”, a sequel to the original 2018 film. The film was going to come out this year, but Warner Bros postponed its release until March 2023.