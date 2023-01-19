Ten cents per kilometer more than is currently the case with the kilometer allowance in 2023.

Hooray, after 17 years, the kilometer addition has finally been adjusted by the national government. Since 1 January, the tax-free mileage allowance has been set at €0.21 per kilometre. That was € 0.19 for years and did not match the actual travel costs at all. That few cents per kilometer saves a few euros on a monthly basis, but still does not come close to reality. Find them at the Association of Business Drivers.

Every year, the organization publishes standard amounts for a realistic kilometer allowance if you make business kilometers with a private car. In 2023 this must be at least € 0.31 per kilometer for a middle class car, according to VZR. Ten cents more than is currently the case.

For this calculation, car prices, repair and maintenance costs, fuel prices and inflation were taken into account. According to VZR, even with an A-segment car it is not profitable to drive to work at €0.21 per kilometer, which should be €0.24 in that case.

The more expensive the car, the more expensive it is to drive to the office. Sounds logical, but VZR also visualizes it. According to the organization, the average cost per kilometer should amount to € 0.46 if a car has cost € 40,000 or more, such as a young used BMW 5 Series.

Loving your employer for a higher compensation probably won’t work. If chatting about a mobility budget or a lease car doesn’t help either, you can always look at your own situation. An advantageous one daily driver driving is still the cheapest solution. But maybe the travel costs don’t interest you that much and you choose comfort in a more expensive car over the untaxed mileage allowance picture.

