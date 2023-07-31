With the “closed for vacation” sign hanging in half of Spain, thermometers above 35 degrees in the capital and a good part of the parties already at half throttle, Congress opened this Monday the period for delivery of credentials to deputies elected on July 23. Ahead, two and a half weeks until the constitution session of Cortes for parliamentarians to carry out the mandatory process before taking their seat. Despite the apparent calm, as opposed to the usual bustle of other months in the Lower House, a dozen members of the press – many more than politicians – had been anxiously awaiting the arrival of their lordships since 9:30 in the morning.

The reality disappointed expectations. With the still entanglement of the request by the PSOE to the Central Electoral Board to review the 30,000 invalid votes in Madrid, only two deputies, both from the PP and elected by Castilla y León, resolved the management after noon . Concentrated on their own, they also avoided statements to the media. They are Héctor Palencia, head of the list for Ávila and until recently chief of staff of the regional president Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and Tomás Cabezón, who ran for Soria and was a figure close to former popular leader Pablo Casado.

Through the corridors of the Congress, several posters oriented the newcomers. “First floor, Room 1: presentation of credentials and personal income tax withholding data. Room 2: Social Protection. Room 3: Means of transport”. One floor above, computing, telephony and photography”. Everything is ready to receive the 350 positions elected at the polls eight days ago. The budding politician receives the lot of deputy as soon as he arrives. A brown leather briefcase that is now recovered after having been absent after the November 2019 electoral repetition and that contains a book with the Constitution and the Regulations of the Chamber, the operating guide of Congress and the documentation to be completed. Subsequently, the parliamentarians complete the social protection process and receive the transport card that corresponds to them. The Congress covers the travel expenses by public means (plane, train, car or boat) of the deputies, as well as the expenses derived from parking at the train stations and airport, as stated in the Economic Regime and aid of the members of the camera. Finally, they pick up their mobile phone —an iPhone 14 PRO—, the delivery of the iPad is pending due to lack of stock, and the official portrait is made for the coming years.

The elected deputies can carry out the procedure in person or delegate it to someone else, as the acting president, Pedro Sánchez, is expected to do. Sumar sources say that its leader, Yolanda Díaz, plans to go in person to hand over the credentials on Wednesday, August 16, one day before the Parliament is set up. Although she has not yet been officially convened, the meeting of the Permanent Deputation will probably take place for the last time that day before the start of the new legislature. The regulations of the Congress establish that after the holding of general elections, this body will report to the Plenary of Congress, “once constituted”, of the “matters that have been dealt with and of the decisions adopted”. It will be a day of farewells and greetings. There are those who fear that queues will also be registered to dispatch the process of all those who, in the middle of the holidays, decide to leave it for the last minute.

