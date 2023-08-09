Immense joy for Agustina Gandolfo and Lautaro Martinez, who in the past few hours have welcomed their second child into their arms

After months of eagerly awaiting the Argentine striker from Inter Lautaro Martinez and his beautiful wife, compatriot model Agustina Gandolfo, warmly embraced their second child. After Nina, the first child born into the world in February 2021, little Theo has also arrived. The couple made the tender announcement on Instagram.

Credit: lautaromartinez – Instagram

Those are golden years that Martinez is experiencing. Since he arrived in Italy, to play in Interhis life and career have been studded with prestigious victories and very important achievements.

At his side, for a long time, there is Agustina Gandolfoa beautiful model also from Argentina, who only a few months ago also officially became his wife.

In August 2020, the two announced the imminent arrival of their first baby together. In February of the following year, the baby was born Ninalight of mom and dad’s eyes.

In February of this year, however, history repeated itself and the footballer and model told their fans of the immense joy for the imminent arrival of their second child.

Our family is growing and we can’t be happier. We can’t wait to have another little person to brighten our days and bring more joy to our home ❤️ I am more than I ever dreamed. I love them forever 👨 👧 🤰🏼🐶

The immense happiness of Lautaro Martinez, dad bis

Credit: Internazionale FC

What is about to begin will be a very important season for Lautaro Martinez. At the age of 26 he has now reached the full football maturity and has also achieved legendary successes, such as the victory of the World Cup with his Argentina.

With Inter he has touched the company to lift the Champions League to the sky and this year he will try again, also wearing the captain’s armband.

Credit: lautaromartinez – Instagram

But first, some space to enjoy the enlargement of yours family.

In fact, yesterday the bomber announced the happy event of the birth of his second child, the little one Theo. Accompanying the photo taken in the hospital shortly after giving birth, she wrote: