Manuel Favaro left his partner Tiziana in the greatest pain, but also his 8-month-old daughter, his parents and sister Moira

It is an inconsolable, incalculable pain that for two days has been turning the lives of those he knew and loved upside down. Manuel Favaro, the 35-year-old hit by a deer while driving his truck. In particular, those who suffer are his partner Tiziana, who 11 months ago made him a father for the first time, but also his parents and sister. The heartbreaking messages on social media.

It had to be one working day like all the others, last Wednesday’s, for Manuel Favaro.

35 years old, originally from Treviso but resident in Salzano, in the province of Venice, Manuel worked as truck driver for several years for Vecchiato Trasporti of Preganziol.

Credit: Fire Brigade

He was behind the wheel of his vehicle and was traveling along the provincial road 1 towards Belluno. At the height of Marziai a big deeralready hit by another car, literally jumped into his cab, smashing the windshield and hitting him squarely.

The impact caused Manuel to lose control of his driving and the truck first rolled out off roadand then overturned sideways against the trees on the dock.

Any help is useless for the 35-year-old who, as reported by Il Gazzettino, was killed not only by the impact, but also by the horns of the same animal, which apparently injured him.

Messages from Manuel Favaro’s family

Disbelief, but above all a immense pain for all those who knew and loved Manuel.

His partner Tiziana, who had given him up 11 months ago Pope for the first time, to greet him he chose to post on social media a selfies which portrayed all three of them together, happy, smiling. In support she wrote:

Hello big love. We want to remember you like this, with a smile.

THE parents Donatella and Roberto they talk about what happened as “an inexplicable thing, an unimaginable chain of events. Not even in a movie“.

Moirathe sister of Manuel, instead remembered that very day when he became a father and shared all his joy with her: