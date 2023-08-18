Senator suggested that Delgatti would have an alliance with the PT and warned him: “Life goes around”

the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) said on Thursday (17.Aug.2023) that the life of hacker Walter Delgatti Neto, known for Vaza Jato, would be “at risk”. The statement was made during a session of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on 8 January.

“Walter, my message is for you: you lied, you had an alliance with the PT. You were angry, the PT let you down because you went to jail, you went to the right, now you’re coming back. I’m just going to say this, life goes around and it’s your life that’s at risk”, said the senator.

Damares also said that Delgatti had not “no credibility”.

Watch the CPMI session on January 8:

In another moment of the session this Thursday (17.Aug), Delgatti stated that he feels threatened at the moment. The hacker testified to the PF (Federal Police) on Wednesday (16.Aug). He has been in prison since August 2, when he was detained in the investigation into alleged intrusions into the internal systems of the CNJ (National Council of Justice).

Damares stated that Delgatti’s lawyer, Ariovaldo Moreira, called her “thug” during the session. She said she will evaluate whether to present a representation against him in court.

During the hearing at the CPI, Delgatti stated that, in 2022, the then president Jair Bolsonarothe (PL) offered a pardon in exchange for actions that proved the insecurity of electronic voting machines.

Still according to the hacker, Bolsonaro asked him to work with the Ministry of Defense to create a fake source code, through which Delgatti would expose an alleged fragility of the ballot boxes and raise doubts about the fairness of the Brazilian electoral system.

The hacker also claimed that Bolsonaro asked, by telephone, that he assume responsibility for an alleged wiretapping against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).