Do you like to point out to people that ‘a peanut is not a nut but a legume’ and that it is ‘better than’ and not ‘better than’? Then we have a fun fact with which you can rebuke people on those few birthdays where you are still welcome. Traffic lights have no orange light at all. So you can’t drive ‘through orange’ either. Officially the color is yellow.

According to it code of law of the national government there are no orange traffic lights. The regulations for traffic lights only refer to green, red and yellow. The word ‘yellow’ is mentioned no fewer than 23 times in the ‘traffic light regulation’ section. The color orange is mentioned zero times. So you drive ‘through yellow’. Incidentally, the national government sometimes calls it traffic light.

Is the term ‘orange traffic light’ completely wrong?

If we dive into Google’s statistics, we see that the vast majority of people search for ‘orange traffic light’. Whether the term ‘traffic light’ is right or wrong depends a bit on what you do at a yellow light. If you stop, then the term is correct. If you sneak on the gas to quickly fly over the intersection, then the correct term is ‘yellow traffic light’.

The term ‘orange traffic light’ is searched for more than 70 percent less. And the terms ‘yellow traffic light’ and ‘yellow traffic light’ are searched together just as much as ‘orange traffic light’. You can safely say that the yellow traffic light has an image problem. In any case, you have enough ammunition to ensure that you will not be invited to Piet’s birthday next time.