He faced a difficult battle against throat cancer, but today Daniele Bossari is fine and wanted to tell his experience

Daniel Bossari he indulged in a long and moving interview with the Corriere della Sera.

The conductor had to face a tough and scary battle against a throat cancer. Today he is fine, he is in a happy period of his life, as he himself said. But he will never forget the fear, the uncertainties, the world collapsing on him and the faith in science and prayers. He also wanted to thank his wife Filippa, who helped, supported and made him smile.

Your legs are shaking. Today you know that science gives you the possibility of healing, but at the beginning it seemed to me that I was living a nightmare, all certainties disintegrate. The first result is the destruction of the ego: suddenly you can do nothing but rely on others.

Credit: danielebossari – Instagram

Daniele Bossari confessed that he entrusted himself to prayer, just like his mother and that he had refugee in love. Invasive treatments have changed her life and today she has chosen to tell her experience, which she had initially kept confidential, with the hope of help and do good to others. He himself was looking for similar stories, because he felt the need to read the “happy ending”.

Daniele Bossari and the love for his Filippa

The conductor then turned his thoughts to his wife Filippa Lagerback. The woman of his life, the one who has them held hand and it has made me smile. The one who has always been there:

Credit: danielebossari – Instagram

I had first seen her in an advertising poster and I immediately thought: ‘Okay, she will be the woman of my life’. I got to meet her in Fuego and I started asking the authors to invite her as often as possible. It was my courtship.