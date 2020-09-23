The mobile has become something that goes far beyond its mere functionality: wearing the latest model on the market or the most sophisticated technology gives the user a fictitious status of avant-garde or comfortable economy and few change it out of sheer necessity. The market has indoctrinated us to renew the phone with a cadence of approximately two years, as reflected by the statistics, and Europeans being a little more reluctant to renew the device, enduring an average of 26.2 months with the old one. Manufacturers, however, are forced to present a new model every year in order to meet all renewal cycles. With all this in mind, what is the best time to sell the old phone and invest in the new one?

The hellish curve of depreciation

The same thing happens with mobile phones as with cars: when they leave the dealership and before driving their first kilometer, their price drops simply because they go back to used. When Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi announce a new mobile model, several circumstances occur in a chain: the first one, that the value of the model it replaces plummets, and in the case of the iPhone, the announcement of a new causes the price of the precedent to automatically fall by 11%, according to this report.

The second thing that takes place is a turmoil in the second-hand market, and patient buyers know that this sudden price drop is the right time to launch their offers lower. With these data it is clear that the resale value of a mobile is not linear and that there are windows purchase that can be used to purchase models at lower prices; In the same way, sellers should make a little analysis effort before putting their old mobile on sale and take into account a key fact: the expected launch date of the new model.

Manufacturers tend to respect mobile renewal cycles and therefore the announcement dates of new models are very predictable. In this sense, Apple traditionally chooses the month of September to announce its new iPhone with which whoever wants to sell their old one, must hurry. The British portal for buying and selling products, MusicMagPie, has published an analysis with mobile sales data for the last two years and it is confirmed that the depreciation of the device depends on more factors than we would have initially assumed.

The iPhone is usually the benchmark thermometer in the market and the study shows the drain on the pocket that buying a new phone implies: this model will lose 17% of its value over the sale price just three months after its launch. The worst scenario that the Apple phone experienced was suffered by the buyers of the iPhone XS and XS Max, who saw 35% of their investment lost in less than ninety days with the launch of the successful iPhone XR. However, three months do not suppose a real simulation in the second-hand market and the most precise approximation of the price can be obtained after the first year. How do the best-selling mobile phones on the market behave?

The paradox of ‘low cost’ mobiles

Once again, the loss of value of the device is directly related to the brand in the first place, and the model later. Thus, if the data of the Cupertino mobile could seem bleak to us, attentive to the depreciation that affects the Samsung and OnePlus mobiles, which lose 64% of their value after twelve months (compared to 43% of the iPhone). The worst outlook was those who acquired a Huawei, since they left 74% of the investment after this period; Google’s Pixels do not fare well in the resale market either, with a depreciation close to 67% after just one year.

The portal’s report reflects another striking fact and that is that low-cost mobiles retain much less value than the more expensive ones, a fact to take into account if the mobile is expected to be renewed every year. In this way, in the best scenario for high-end mobiles, owners would lose 35% of their investment after half a year (credit goes to the iPhone 11); The worst outlook faced by mobile phone buyers below the 600 euro barrier, as their value will fall by 61% on average after the first six months.

Edurne Oteiza, director of marketing and operations at Wallapop, confirms to this newspaper the revolution that takes place on the portal when a new mobile phone is announced: “When a new terminal appears or is announced, search peaks of up to +200 occur % of the previous model of the same mobile ”, he explains, while confirming that“ technology is what Spaniards look for most when buying second-hand ”. This site accurately collected the Huawei crisis experiencing the supply of second-hand models by 200% between the months of May and June 2019. The offer in Wallapop of Samsung mobiles grew, for its part, by 18% between the months of July and August of that same year, coinciding with announcements of new models.

With these data on the table, those who want to get rid of their old terminal will have to anticipate the planned dates of the announcement of the new model if they want to recover the maximum of the investment. Those who acquire a low-cost mobile and are clear that they are going to renew in a short time, should bear in mind that these devices will retain proportionally much less value in the resale market than high-end ones.