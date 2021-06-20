We plan trips based on our tastes, concerns, objectives, economy and, of course, companions. It is not the same to organize a tour to enjoy it with friends, family or alone, so choosing your destination is not always easy.

But, Did you ever consider taking a trip where you let yourself be carried away … by the stars? You may not be interested in what the stars can tell you, but, who else who less, on occasion has taken a look at their zodiac sign.

If you feel some curiosity about it, now you have the chance to discover what it is the best travel destination according to your horoscope, according to the travel search engine Booking.

There are more suitable destinations than others according to your sign. Photo Shutterstock.

The proposals are the result of an online survey on preferences made among users of the platform around the world, the data of which was combined with the typical characteristics of the signs of the zodiac.

Take note; even if you don’t take them at face value, can be a good starting point for future trips.



An unmissable market in the Vietnamese Bac Ha. Photo Shutterstock.

Aquarium

Bac ha, Vietnam

Altruistic, sensitive, idealistic, supportive, but also restless, innovative and lovers of freedom. These are some of the adjectives that define those born under the sign of Aquarius, that is, between January 21 and February 19, so a trip out of the ordinary could be ideal.

Do you know Bac Ha? It is a quiet district in northern Vietnam that is transformed and brought to life on weekends by the work of its colorful Sunday market, an inescapable appointment for the members of the innumerable tribes that inhabit the mountains of the northwest.

The flea market is the place of exchange, purchase and sale of handcrafted articles. The colorful dresses for women, made by hand, and the variety of products are especially striking. Wandering among them is quite an experience.



The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, an icon of Saint Petersburg. Photo Bogdan Lazar

Pisces

Saint Petersburg, Russia

Pisces is the water of the seas and oceans, and Neptune – its ruling planet – endows it with goodness, spirituality, mysticism and sensibility. Those born between February 20 and March 20 love the arts, so traveling to Saint Petersburg is a round proposition.

The Russian city has a lot to offer. From the magnificent Mariinsky Theater, with opera and ballet performances, to incredible constructions such as the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood or the Catherine Palace, and, of course, the Hermitage, one of the most important art galleries in the world, with works by Leonardo, Rubens, Caravaggio or Titian, among many other artists.



The beauty of the Atacama desert, one of the best places in the world for astronomical observation.

Aries

San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and rules those born between March 21 and April 20, a time that coincides with the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

Those born under this sign are people with a lot of energy and strength, who like adventures and challenges, so traveling to Atacama, in the north of Chile, and diving into the desert is a challenge.

Drive on dirt roads, feel the excitement of sandboarding or travel a cycling route through the mountains in San Pedro de Atacama, enjoy the spectacular night sky or the landscape of the the most romantic and at the same time the driest desert in the world It is an ideal experience for Arians.



The parks of Orlando, with Disney World in the lead, the main attraction for visiting Orlando. Photo Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Those born between April 21 and May 20 have their feet on the ground and the image that represents them, that of a bull grazing peacefully in the field, reflects their main features: they are patient, they like calm, they enjoy simple pleasures and appreciate family time.

For this reason, a family trip to Orlando is ideal, since it is an opportunity to be with loved ones and share fun in its many theme parks, with Disney World as its flagship.

However, this city in the state of Florida with a subtropical climate also surprises with its wetlands and mangroves, fantastic for a fun excursion.



London, with a thousand and one corners to discover. Photo Shutterstock

If there is a complex zodiac sign, that is Gemini, the sign of twins, of those born between May 21 and June 20 and which is associated with extroversion and intellect. Are funny, they like to talk, meet people, explore and learn from everything around them, so London is a city that fits its characteristics like a glove.

And is that the British capital is one of the most diverse cities on the planet, with a thousand and one corners to discover. Its architecture and its cultural, gastronomic and leisure offer, which come to life at nightfall, and its markets, shops and cosmopolitan atmosphere, invite you to visit it at any time of the year.



Ancient temples and modern life in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand

Those born between June 21 and July 22 tend to be introverted by nature; They prefer the tranquility of home and friends, they are affectionate and friendly, but it is not always easy to remove them from their environment. For this reason, they will appreciate the welcoming character of the Thais.

And it is that in Thailand the traveler is cared for like nowhere else. The country of a thousand and one temples is a multifaceted destination that perfectly blends tradition and modernity, and its capital, Bangkok, is the maximum exponent of it. Floating markets, skyscrapers, street shows and first-rate gastronomy are just a few temptations that will make those born under the sign of cancer fall in love.



The extraordinary Great Barrier Reef from the air, a unique experience in Cairns. . Photo AFP Photo / James Kerry

I read them are, without a doubt, the Kings of summer. Those born between July 23 and August 22 are lovers of the sun, independence, and constant activity.

They are persons optimistic and vital, determined and impulsive, they love to improvise and spend hours having fun, so the town of Cairns, located in the northwest of Australia, is the best possible destination.

In addition to idyllic beaches and a lively backpacker scene, the skydiving It is what attracts people from all over the world to this part of the country. Can you imagine taking in the breathtaking sea views of the Great Barrier Reef from the air? Without a doubt, the experience is priceless.



A panoramic view of Tokyo with its famous radio tower.

They are smart, cautious, observant, and perfectionists. They like order, nature and good company. To those of Virgo – born between August 23 and September 23- they love peace and enjoy the silence. Despite being a bustling city, Tokyo is a example of a sustainable city that works to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

Therefore, despite its chaotic appearance, Virginians will enjoy a sustainable trip. Living up to its reputation, there are so many great accommodations that have also put in place some very impressive sustainability measures. Stroll through its parks and immerse yourself in its ancient culture it will delight discerning travelers.



The beauty of Portofino, in the Liguria region.

Libra

Portofino, Italy

Balance, justice and harmony are three of the traits that characterize those born between September 24 and October 22; people who love love, they are very stable and sensible, who avoid conflict and prefer consensus.

For this reason, poundies will like Portofino, a most romantic little fishing village that does not reach six thousand inhabitants, turned into the favorite place of a part of the Italian elite.

It’s beautiful jewel of Liguria, near the city of Genoa, it is a postcard, with its thousand-colored buildings and the luxurious yachts moored in the port.



Brandenburg Gate. Berlin combines like no history and avant-garde.

Passionate and irresistible, and with a powerful magnetism, Scorpios have great ambition, so the German capital is their ideal destination. Berlin combines glamor and daring like few others, to which those born between November 20 and December 16 will fall asleep.

And it is that the city has hosted numerous individuals with creative aspirations, attracted by the opportunities it offers. In addition to avant-garde and exciting, Berlin treasures a historical past that fascinates those who know her.



View of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet. Photo EFE / Ng Kong

Sagittarius

Lhasa, China

Those born between November 22 and December 21 are under a sign of fire dominated by the planet Jupiter, the driver of happiness and destiny, so those of Sagittarius are usually marked by good luck.

They combine a independent and adventurous character with a more intellectual and curious part, so Lhasa, the city known as the center of the tibetan buddhist world, they will be passionate about it.

Filled with wonderful places, the town is a peaceful and magical cultural center located in southwestern China. The Sagittarians, with their habitual enthusiasm for life and learning new thingsThey will find in the landscapes of Lhasa and the Tibetan culture something very special.



Queenstown, in New Zealand, is considered “the capital of adventure tourism”. IStock photo.

They are ambitious, determined and careful. Those born between December 22 and January 20 are under the sign of Capricorn, and are the most practical of the zodiac. For this reason, an action-packed adventure is most appealing to your personality. The proposal for them is Qeenstown, the famous “adventure capital of the world”.

The city, located in the southwest of the South Island of New Zealand, on the shores of the great Lake Wakatipu, allows the practice of all kinds of activities, among them, cycling, mountain, bungee jumping or paragliding. Visiting New Zealand is in itself a great adventure, the reward of which lies in the incomparable beauty of its landscapes.