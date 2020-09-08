How about if you choose the design of the house of your choice and it can be completed in 24 hours? This may not sound any less than magic, but with the help of 3D printing technology, a technology company of America is doing so. This company is preparing Futuristic Holiday Homes in just 24 hours, which can fit into anyone’s back-garden.

Mighty Buildings of Auckland, California, says their company can build a 350-square-foot studio unit in less than 24 hours, and can quickly build rooms and homes as needed during the holiday. Many types of units are being offered on the company website, from which buyers can choose. These range from smart to glass heavy black pods and gray blocks. Their price starts at 1 lakh dollars (about 73 lakh rupees).

Price decreases in new way

Buildings are built in the company’s facility and are transported to the owner’s back garden with the help of large trucks. The company says that a building of the same size as a standard home can be designed at a price as low as 45 percent. The price is reduced by 20 to 30 percent as compared to the old way due to the new automated production. According to the company, this process produces up to 10 percent less waste.

Later some parts are added

Mighty Buildings says that new homes make up 10 percent less waste and reduce labor requirements by 95 percent. However, some elements such as plumbing and electricity are added to the 3D printed frame later and the company gives the customer a ready-to-stay home. This automated tech is being considered a future and in the coming times, the biggest buildings will be constructed in this way.

