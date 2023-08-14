The Community Development Authority in Dubai has identified eight tasks that the “Awnak” hotline for addiction-related counseling is working to implement, in order to be able to contribute to providing protection for people at risk of addiction to drugs and psychotropic substances.

The authority referred to the provision of protection through the “Awnak” hotline by providing the possibility of immediate communication by phone (800988) to inquire about indicators and signs of abuse, and to obtain information in a professional manner within a framework of privacy and confidentiality.

The tasks of the “Awnak” hotline, which was launched by the authority in March 2021, include providing specialists around the clock to receive cases transferred to them from the call center employee for evaluation and taking the appropriate action according to each case.

The “Awnak” line directs the target group to the approved treatment channels inside and outside the Emirate of Dubai. It also determines, through specialists, the preventive and treatment measures provided by the authority, in cooperation with partners, and clearly directs callers to how to receive them.

The “Awnak” line team works to develop advisory services in the treatment of addiction to contribute to providing effective means of communication to respond to inquiries and questions. It also, by providing support and consultations to callers, contributes to reducing the rate of relapse into addiction.

The authority emphasized that the establishment of the “Awnak” hotline also worked to contribute to the development of the case management system, in a way that ensures coordination and integration of appropriate services for these groups within the Emirati society, as well as being able to contribute to the development of a joint database with the concerned authorities to exchange information and make decisions that are necessary. appropriate to the target groups.

The time taken to provide support through the “Awnak” line is determined according to the degree of severity determined by the specialist on duty, as immediate and direct intervention takes place in the event that the case is very dangerous, while fact-finding, defining procedures and starting to implement them takes a working day in the event that the case is of moderate severity. It takes two working days if the case is assessed as not dangerous.

The role of the “Awnak” hotline is integrated with the “Awnak Center for Social Rehabilitation”, which was established by the authority and launched in 2013, after it concluded through its work on various social and humanitarian issues with all segments of society, that this group needs support and aid using scientific, modern and programmed methods. Developed based on the best experiences in this field.

The center aims to provide aftercare services for drug abuse and psychotropic substances, as part of the Authority’s continuous efforts to combat addiction and protect drug abusers from young people, and work to help those who recover not to return to abuse, in addition to spreading awareness among the public about the dangers of addiction, and motivating it. To provide community support to prevent relapse of the recovered.

The reports issued by the authority during the current year showed a decrease in the number of “relapsed” clients of the center, that is, people recovering from addiction who return to it again, at a time when it was not possible to obtain a response from the authority on a set of questions, including the latest and most important data and numbers related to the services « Your Help Center for Social Rehabilitation” and the “Your Help” line.

It is noteworthy that the “Awnak Center for Social Rehabilitation” offers a number of programs, including youth programs that are concerned with spreading awareness among young people in schools and universities, and relapse prevention programs through a group of activities that include periodic examination, 12-step sessions, and it is a global program for rehabilitation, in addition to sessions individual and social psychology.

