Vania Gigliothis is the name of the nurse who lost her life to save an injured motorcyclist.

She was only 41 years old and found herself a witness to a car accident. At the sight of an injured boy of 26, who was driving her motorcycle, the nurse stopped for provide assistance. But just as he was trying to help the biker, another car has it overwhelmed.

She was transported in red code to the Niguarda hospital, where the doctors did everything possible to help her. She unfortunately she is dead the afternoon following the dramatic accident, Sunday 10 April.

Vania Giglio had moved with her husband to Rho and until 2016 she had worked atHumanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano.

Vania Giglio died to help others

The 26-year-old boy is currently hospitalized at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the accident occurred between the exits of Lambrate and Cascina Gobba. He collided with another car and was thrown to the ground. In front of the dramatic scene, Vania immediately stopped to help. She alarmed the rescue and tried to help him, even though she was in the middle of the road.

Another woman driving her car was unable to see the nurse in time and stop her vehicle. Vania was overwhelmed and the violent impact of her reduced her in severe conditions.

The driver is in shock for what happened. After the accident, the rescuers transported her to the hospital for all the investigations of her. The driver of the car that instead collided with the motorcyclist was also transported to the hospital. It would appear that none of the three survivors are in serious health conditions.

The news of Vania Giglio’s death shocked all those who knew and loved her. Many of her have remembered her as a woman good and kind, who also on this occasion showed his altruism. She stopped to help a person in need, losing her own life.