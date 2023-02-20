When you’re in a car accident, you might find your mind racing as you figure out what to do at the moment and how to move forward. The most important thing is to take a deep breath and stay calm. The following steps will help you understand what to do after an auto accident.

After the wreck, you should contact a Bronx auto accident attorney to help you navigate the system. Getting a police report, filing an insurance claim, and healing from any injuries can make an already-stressful time even harder to navigate. When you hire a lawyer, they do all the work for you.

Actionable Steps to Filing an Auto Accident Claim

There’s no need to scramble after you’re in a car wreck. These steps help you know what to do while on the scene. Once you’re home safely, you can look into filing an auto accident claim.

Assess Yourself

As soon as you experience a wreck, pull your car to a safe location out of the traffic flow. Check yourself and your passengers for any injuries. Anyone in severe pain needs immediate medical attention, so jump to the next step if necessary.

If you feel fine, stay on the scene for the next several steps.

Call for Help

Call 911 immediately if anyone on the scene is seriously injured. Otherwise, you need to call the police to report the accident. The police will come to ensure everyone is safe and record statements about who caused the accident. This account is crucial for your auto accident claim. However, if you’re in a minor accident, you might not need a report from your insurance company.

Exchange Information

While you wait for the police to arrive, exchange information with the other driver. Avoid asking them questions that could start a fight, like claiming they caused the accident. If they try to blame you, don’t say a word. The only details you need from there are the basics.

Here’s what you should get from the other driver:

Full name

Phone number

Insurance provider

Insurance policy number

Sometimes, taking pictures of their driver’s license and insurance card is better. You’ll know you have the correct information without worrying that you’ve transposed any crucial numbers or letters.

Make Notes

After getting information from the other driver, write down everything you remember about the accident. The police will ask for your side of things, but having written notes for your records will help down the line. The situation is so stressful that you might forget crucial details in time. Thorough notes made when the incident just happened will ensure you remember everything.

Once the police take your statement, they’ll give you a report number. If they don’t automatically give it to you, ask for it before they leave. You’ll need this for your insurance claim.

Start an Insurance Claim

Many insurance companies allow you to file a claim online, so you can start immediately. Even if you have to call and speak to your agent, start this process as soon as possible. It can take insurance companies weeks or months to pay out the simplest claims, so you don’t want to delay. You might have to pay for repairs and bills out of pocket without your insurance claim.

You should contact an attorney if the accident hurts you or your passengers. They will help you file a claim against the other driver to cover your medical bills, loss of income, and injury-related expenses.

How an Attorney Can Help After an Auto Accident

While you can handle many aspects of an auto accident alone, you need an attorney in case of injury. It’s tough to navigate the legal aspect of getting compensation from an at-fault driver. An experienced lawyer will contact the insurance companies and take your case to court if necessary.