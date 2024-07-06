If you are applying for your green card, when you get approval for this document, before jumping for joy thinking about the rights you will gain, pay attention to the obligations. Many new residents are not aware that they will have to take a number of actions if they want to retain their status. And one of them is to register for the Selective Service.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) provides a guide to residents through which it explains What are their new responsibilities if they want to maintain the status and retain advantages such as being able to live and work in the North American country, among which are:

Obey all federal, state and local laws.

Pay federal, state and local taxes on your income

Carry with you at all times the documentation that accredits you as a permanent resident.

Notify via internet or by mail if you move. You will have a maximum of ten days to send your new address to Uscis.

Register for Selective Service.

Many residents overlook that last one, but It is very important if you want to not only maintain your status but also access other benefits. as:

Receive financial aid to pay for your higher education.

Obtain US citizenship later.

Have the opportunity to work for the government or the postal service.

However, it must be said that This is a requirement that applies only to men who are between 18 and 26 years of age. and is basically intended to let the U.S. government know whether you are fit to serve in the military.

It is important to emphasize that if you do not comply with this procedure, if you meet the above criteria, you will not only be at risk of losing your green card but will have to pay a fine of up to US$250,000 or spend five years in prison.

You must inform the government if you are of age to serve in the military.

Check your Selective Service status

In the guide for green card holders, Uscis also explains that men who have obtained their immigrant visa or adjusted their status upon reaching the age of 18 are likely to have been automatically registered with the Selective Service.

If you are not sure about this, you can visit the agency’s website to find out its status. However, When automatic registration is carried out, information is sent by postal mail where it is clearly indicated that it is part of this service.

The guide also clarifies that the United States does not have forced military service and that Permanent residents are not required to serve in the armed forces, but they can do so if they wish, in which case they can register at a post office or online.