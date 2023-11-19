“Your good boy wouldn’t even hurt a fly!” The pain and anger of Giulia Cecchettin’s sister, in a story on Instagram

The sister of Giulia Cecchettin he wanted to express his anger at the serious loss he suffered. In the days when they didn’t know of the girl’s death, they only hoped to be able to hug her again safe and sound, because for them it was impossible to lose her like that.

The 22-year-old’s family members experienced 7 long days of torment and anguish. They have made several appeals in many television programs, with the hope of being able to have them soon news of their girlfriend.

However, they never could Giulia embrace again. She had left the house on the evening of Saturday 10 Novemberto go and choose the dress for her graduation, but she never returned.

Filippo, her ex-boyfriend, with whom she remained on good terms, had another plan in mind. After dinner in the Marghera shopping center, an argument broke out between them quarrel very bright.

A video surveillance camera in the industrial area of ​​Fossò recorded the aggression of the boy towards the ex. He hit her from behind while she was trying to walk away. Then when she was lifeless, he did it go back by car.

From that moment on, all of them were lost tracks. Unfortunately until the sad epilogue, which occurred on the morning of Saturday 18 November, where the officers found his body, in a gully in the area of ​​Lake Barcis.

The pain of Giulia Cecchettin’s sister

Ever since the news came out, her older sister, Elena Cecchetin, wanted to write a message for her younger sister post on Instagram. Shortly afterwards however, in a story on that same social network, she wanted to write another thing.

If I don’t come home tomorrow, destroy everything. Predictable from the description of that good boy, too good: he wouldn’t even hurt a fly. Of course, not to a fly. But to a woman, well, that’s a whole other matter.

All sentences by famous writerswhich talk about the violence that women are forced to experience in recent years.