Deportivo Cruz Azul is not going through its best goalscoring moment and it is that in 15 days they have only scored 17 times. Also, of all the center forwards he has, there is not one who has been able to completely convince the coaching staff to be his go-to man on offense.
On the previous day, Ricardo Ferretti trusted again michael estrada as number ‘9’, but unfortunately he was sent off so he will not see action on the penultimate day of the regular season.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Adrian Esparza, Ivan Morales would be chosen by Tuca Ferretti to be the starting striker for Cruz Azul against Chivas, next Saturday in the duel of matchday 16, to be played at the Akron Stadium, replacing the Ecuadorian.
In this way, the Chilean attacker would only add his second title so far in the Clausura 2023, since before he had already started in the starting eleven of the Machine against the Gallos de Querétaro; It must be remembered that he has barely been able to score a goal this semester, which he scored from a penalty against Atlético San Luis on matchday 12.
#golden #opportunity #striker #reference #Cruz #Azuls #attack #Chivas
Leave a Reply